Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

March 20 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Britain's Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular
agreed to merge their Indian operations in a $23
billion deal, creating the country's biggest telecoms business
after the entry of a new rival sparked a brutal price war.
** U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International
Inc said that peer Euronet Worldwide Inc's
offer could result in a superior proposal compared to the one
from China's Ant Financial Services Group.
** French IT consulting firm Atos denied that its
Worldline payment terminals business was preparing an offer for
Ingenico, after a report that Worldline was planning to propose
an acquisition of Ingenico worth 7.5 billion euros to 8 billion
euros ($8.1 billion-$8.6 billion).
** Britain's Hansteen Holdings has agreed to sell
its German and Dutch property portfolios for 1.28 billion euros
($1.38 billion) to a venture between Blackstone Group LP
and M7 Real Estate.
** United Arab Emirates-based hospital operator NMC Health
Plc plans to expand in Gulf markets with a debut bond
issue to fund acquisitions, its new chief executive said.
** Russia's largest retailer Magnit denied on
Monday that it planned to buy retail units from indebted
Croatian food group Agrokor, after the Slovenian daily paper
Finance reported its interest.
** Public relations software provider Cision said it would
go public as part of a merger with a blank-check company, as it
seeks capital to double down on the fast-growing marketing
software industry.
Cision, which is controlled by U.S. private equity firm GTCR
LLC, will become a unit of blank-check firm Capitol Acquisition
Corp III, the companies said.
** Brazil's state-controlled oil producer Petróleo
Brasileiro SA plans to resume planned asset sales as soon as
possible following a state auditing court ruling validating the
legality of the process, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente
said.
** Arcelik, the home appliances arm of Turkey's
biggest industrial conglomerate Koc Holding, is
working on acquisitions to speed up its international expansion,
particularly in Asia, its chief executive said.
** Lubrizol Corp, the specialty chemicals unit of Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said it plans to take
majority control of its Indian joint venture with state-run
Indian Oil Corp, boosting its stake to 74 percent from
50 percent.
** The Porsche and Piech families are looking to strike a
swift deal to buy shares in Porsche SE from
Volkswagen's former chairman Ferdinand Piech, a
person familiar with the matter said.
** Private equity firm BC Partners LLP is in advanced talks
to acquire U.S. surgical center operator National Surgical
Hospitals Inc, in a deal that could value it at close to $1
billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.
** Chinese investment group CEFC has asked for regulatory
approval for raising their stake in J&T Finance Group by
acquiring shares from the Czech-Slovak financial group's
founders Ivan Jakabovic and Jozef Tkac, the anti-monopoly
regulator UOHS.
** Four Dutch provincial governments said they were opposed
to a takeover of paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel
due to potential job losses, in a sign of the challenges facing
the company's U.S. suitor.
** Borr Drilling, founded by former executives of
financially troubled Seadrill, has snapped up
Transocean's fleet of shallow-water drilling
rigs for $1.35 billion.
** L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body
Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity
investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April
deadline, sources familiar with the matter said.
** French luxury goods company LVMH has agreed to
buy a majority stake in French independent perfume house Maison
Francis Kurkdjian as it expands in fast-growing niche luxury
fragrances.
($1 = 0.9301 euros)
(Compiled by John Benny and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)