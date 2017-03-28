Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Milestone Apartments, DaVita, CVC, HeidelbergCement ;
Updates Tesla)
March 28 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** China's Tencent Holdings Ltd has bought a 5
percent stake in U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc for
$1.78 billion, the latest investment by a Chinese internet
company in the potentially lucrative market for self-driving
vehicles and related services.
** Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to
buy a controlling stake in the owner of the publisher of Forbes
magazine, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
** Telecom Italia is working with Rothschild to
help it to find a partner to fund part of its broadband business
in Italy, three sources close to the matter said.
** Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, remains
committed to its agreed 3.7 billion pound ($4.7 billion)
takeover of wholesaler Booker despite opposition from
some big shareholders, its boss said.
** VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of Russia's
second-largest bank VTB, has moved into the
agricultural commodities business, with a focus on the Black Sea
and Central Europe, its head of global commodities Atanas
Djumaliev told Reuters.
** German energy group RWE has not concrete plans
for M&A activity at the moment and would have a very disciplined
and selective approach should any suitable assets become
available, finance chief Markus Krebber.
** Taiwan's Compal Electronics, a supplier to Chinese
technology conglomerate LeEco, has bought a 700 million yuan
($102 million) stake in a subsidiary of LeEco's Leshi Internet
Information and Technology Corp, the companies said.
** Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO and Goldcorp Inc G.TO, the
world's No. 1 and No. 3 gold miners by value, have agreed to
team up to potentially develop gold projects in northern Chile,
Goldcorp said, as the industry starts to put money into growth
again.
** Denmark's KIRKBI A/S, the family holding company behind
toy maker Lego, wants to expand its renewable energy
investments, Chief Executive Soren Thorup Sorensen told Reuters.
** Barclays is in exclusive talks to sell its stake
in Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe to Malawi's First
Merchant Bank, First Merchant Bank said in a statement
on its website.
** Aviva Plc is exploring a sale of its Friends
Provident International unit, which offers life assurance and
investment products, in a deal that could raise between $500
million and $700 million, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
** Bain Capital Private Equity has decided not to proceed
with the acquisition of Belgian packaging company Resilux
due to an anti-trust ruling in Germany, the investment
company said.
** Amazon.com has agreed to buy Middle East online
retailer Souq.com, thwarting a last minute bid by Dubai
billionaire Mohamed Alabbar's Emaar Malls.
** Japanese beer maker Asahi Group Holdings Ltd
said it will take on 7.4 billion euros ($8 billion) in bank
loans to finance its acquisition of European assets from
Anheuser-Busch InBev SAC NV.
** China Southern Airlines Co Ltd said it
will sell a small stake to American Airlines Group Inc
in a $200 million deal that will give the carriers better access
to the world's two largest travel markets.
** British housebuilder Redrow said it did not
intend to make an offer for rival Bovis just over two
weeks after its approach was rejected as too low, leaving one
potential bidder for the ailing firm.
** Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco)
and Chubu Electric Power Co said they had signed an
agreement to integrate their fossil fuel power plants under
their JERA Co joint venture.
** Akzo Nobel, the Dutch paints and coatings maker
trying to avoid being taken over by larger U.S. rival PPG
Industries, said it would detail its strategy to remain
independent on April 19.
** The new head of Spain's Banco Popular, Emilio
Saracho, is in talks to sell the lender's property portfolio and
also a stake to Libra Group, online newspaper El Confidencial
reported.
** Schlumberger, the world's top oil services
provider, has bought a stake in upstart rig operator Borr
Drilling.
** Strauss Coffee has agreed to buy back a 25.1 percent
stake in the company held by buyout firm TPG Capital Management
for 257 million euros ($279 million), its parent company Strauss
Group said.
** Australian sandalwood plantation group Quintis Ltd
said its managing director has resigned and will
consider making a takeover offer for the company together with
an unnamed international group.
** Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday it has
wrapped up the sale of a stake in Mozambique's Moatize coal
project to Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd and received an
initial payment of $733 million, the company said in a security
filing.
** Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners
LLC said in a letter on Monday that it is pushing apparel and
accessories maker Deckers Outdoor Corp's board to
explore a sale of the company.
** Russia's biggest bank Sberbank is selling its
subsidiary in Ukraine to a consortium of investors, which
include Norvik Bank (Latvia) and a Belarussian private company,
Sberbank said in a statement on Monday.
** Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on
Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million
in an all-cash transaction.
** Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it
would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a
cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.
** A joint bid by German cement producers HeidelbergCement
and Schwenk for Cemex's Croatian business
faces a European Union veto, two sources said.
** CVC is selling German metering and energy
management group Ista, which could be worth up to 4 billion
euros ($4.3 billion), sources told Reuters.
** Kidney dialysis company DaVita, Inc has won
antitrust approval to buy rival Renal Ventures Management LLC on
condition that it sell five clinics, the Federal Trade
Commission said.
** Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust
said that its unitholders approved the company's
takeover by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group
for about $1.3 billion.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)