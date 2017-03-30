Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Updates Linde, Boston Scientific, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ; Adds Q-Park)

March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Bankers are working on debt packages of around 1.2 billion euros to back a potential sale of Dutch car park operator Q-Park, banking sources said.

** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.

** Aker Solutions Asa to acquire Norwegian oil-services provider Reinertsen to build on its position as a leading maintenance and modifications supplier offshore Norway.

** Boston Scientific Corp agreed to buy Swiss medical device maker Symetis SA for $435 million, looking to bolster its presence in Europe after recalling a range of heart valves in the region.

** Slovenia plans to invest about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) on a new railway line between its sole port, Luka Koper , and the city of Divaca, which will connect with the line that runs to the capital Ljubljana.

** Linde labour representatives will vote against the German industrial gases group's planned $65 billion merger with U.S. rival Praxair, the head of the German works council told Reuters, in a move that could scupper the deal.

** Kenya's central bank invited investors interested in buying a stake in Chase Bank to submit their bids, with the aim of concluding the transaction by the end of September.

** U.S. stock exchanges should not attempt to buy Deutsche Boerse, the German exchange whose bid to merge with its London counterpart has just collapsed, a senior German politician said.

** HSBC announced a strategic partnership with financial technology company Tradeshift, that will allow the bank's clients to manage their supply chains and working capital requirements digitally.

** Serbia invited investors to propose terms to buy three heavily indebted, state-owned petrochemical plants, part of a plan to boost growth and cut the national debt.

** Israel's Delek Group said its quarterly profit was boosted by the sale of two natural gas sites and higher income from its exploration and production operations as it seeks further international expansion.

** Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, China's biggest state-owned semiconductor group, said media reports that it bid for Toshiba Corp's chip business were groundless, reiterating a similar statement made in February.

** German shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank has received more than 10 expressions of interest from potential buyers in the lender which seeks to be sold within a year.

** Booker, the British wholesaler that has agreed to a 3.7 billion pound ($4.6 billion) takeover by Tesco, said quarterly sales growth had slowed, with tobacco sales hurt by a shop display ban and plain packaging restrictions.

** Chinese investor Creat Group Corp has offered to buy German blood plasma products maker Biotest for about 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) including debt following its purchase last year of British peer Bio Products Laboratory.

** Toshiba Corp shareholders agreed to split off its prized NAND flash memory unit, paving the way for a sale to raise at least $9 billion to cover U.S. nuclear unit charges that threaten the conglomerate's future.

** Kushner Cos, the real estate firm headed by President Donald Trump's son-in-law until recently, said on Wednesday it ended talks to redevelop its flagship New York office tower with China's Anbang Insurance Group.

** Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

** A consortium led by General Electric submitted the only bid for a Nigerian railway concession project worth around $2 billion for two lines connecting northern cities to others in the south, a procurement process adviser said on Wednesday.

** Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure firm Grupo Mexico said on Wednesday its planned takeover of Florida East Coast Railway would allow it to expand its exposure to U.S. rail freight, increase dollar earnings and diversify revenue sources.

** ConocoPhillips on Wednesday agreed to sell oil sands and western Canadian natural gas assets to Cenovus Energy Inc for C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion), making it the latest international oil major to pull back from a region where high costs and low crude prices have made it hard for large companies to make an acceptable return. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)