Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Meredith, YPF, Prysmian and Fosun International; updates
Western Digital)
April 12 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Dutch drinks bottler Refresco said it had
rejected a 1.4 billion euro ($1.49 billion) takeover offer from
French private equity investor PAI Partners after its board
concluded the offer was inadequate.
** European Union regulators cleared U.S. car supplier
Lear's takeover of the seats and metals business of
Spain's Grupo Antolín-Irausa, saying it would still face
sufficient competition.
** ChemChina's $43 billion planned takeover of
Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta has received
approval from China's Ministry of Commerce, the two companies
said. Syngenta said Mexican regulatory conditions for approving
the deal will not have a major impact on the business.
** Talks about uniting the rail operations of Germany's
Siemens and Canada's Bombardier are being
complicated by the desire of both companies to keep control of a
merged business, two people close to the matter said on
Wednesday.
** Two of the stakeholders in Brazilian hydroelectric dam
Santo Antonio have broken off talks with potential Chinese buyer
State Power Investment Corp after rejecting the value and terms
of its proposal, a newspaper reported.
** Rebel shareholders in Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel
want to oust the company chairman after Akzo refused
to engage in takeover talks with U.S. rival PPG Industries
.
** Western Digital Corp has warned Toshiba Corp
that the Japanese firm is violating a joint venture
contract in plans to sell to its chip unit and urged that it be
given exclusive negotiating rights.
** U.S. pipeline operator NuStar Energy LP said on
Tuesday it would buy privately held Navigator Energy Services
LLC for about $1.48 billion, as it seeks to expand into the
Permian basin.
** British American Tobacco (BAT) said it had
agreed with Bulgarian cigarette maker Bulgartabac to acquire
some of its leading cigarette brands in a deal worth more than
100 million euros ($106 million).
** U.S. media group Meredith Corp has made a
preliminary acquisition offer to Time Inc that fell
short of the price expectations of the publisher of Sports
Illustrated and Fortune magazines, according to people familiar
with the matter.
** Argentina's state-run oil company YPF SA and
Schlumberger AG, the world's top oil services
provider, have reached a deal to invest $390 million in the Vaca
Muerta shale field in Patagonia, YPF said.
** Italy's Prysmian, the world's largest cable
maker, is discussing potential acquisitions but does not want to
overpay and offers it has submitted so far have been rejected,
Chief Executive Valerio Battista said.
** China's Fosun International Ltd plans to sign
an agreement to buy a stake in Russia's largest gold producer
Polyus, Interfax news agency quoted Russian First
Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov as saying.
($1 = 0.9383 euros)
(Compiled by Komal Khettry and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)