Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Iberchem; updates Vivendi and Conagra)
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Britain's competition regulator will investigate Tesco's
planned 3.7 billion pound ($4.8 billion) takeover of
wholesaler Booker to check if it risks reducing
competition and customer choice.
** French media group Vivendi won EU antitrust
approval on Tuesday for its plan to gain control of Telecom
Italia after pledging to sell the Italian company's
majority stake in broadcasting services group Persidera.
** Packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc said it
would sell its Wesson cooking oil brand to Folgers coffee maker
J. M. Smucker Co for about $285 million.
** Offshore driller Ensco Plc said it would buy
smaller rival Atwood Oceanics Inc in an all-stock deal
valued at about $839 million to add high-specification offshore
rigs to its fleet.
** South Africa's Sun International said it would
raise its stake in Latin America-focused Sun Dreams to almost 65
percent from about 55 percent in its bid to expand its gaming
and hospitality business abroad.
** Spanish agricultural holding company Grupo Fuertes said
it could consider increasing its stake in Russian meat producer
Cherkizovo.
** Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG),
co-founded by former U.S. military services contractor Erik
Prince, said it had acquired 25 percent of a Chinese security
training facility, the company's latest move to tap into China's
Belt and Road development plan.
** London Stock Exchange has agreed to buy The Yield
Book, Citigroup's fixed-income analytics service and also
its related indexing business, for $685 million in cash, the
companies said.
** As Novartis considers asset sales that could
raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may
give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful
mega-deal.
** Spanish fragrance maker Iberchem has attracted
first-round offers from several private equity groups in a deal
potentially valuing the company at about 400 million euros ($448
million), people close to the matter said.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and John Benny in
Bengaluru)