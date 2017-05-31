Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Corvex, Comair, Roquette, Italgas, HGGC, General Electric
and Fincantieri; Updates Barclays and Linde)
May 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** RHB Bank Bhd and AMMB Holdings Bhd (AmBank)
will begin merger talks to create one of Malaysia's
biggest lenders, two sources familiar with the matter said.
** Barclays will sell shares worth 1.5 billion
pounds ($1.94 billion) in Barclays Africa Group, the
bank said, marking another stage in its exit from the continent
to focus more on the United States and Britain.
** Deutsche Bank AG has begun the sale of parts of
its Polish banking operations as the German lender offloads
non-core assets and frees up capital, market sources told
Reuters.
** A crack has appeared in German labour opposition to
Linde's proposed merger with U.S. peer Praxair,
three people familiar with the deal told Reuters, making it
likely that the $73 billion deal will be approved on Thursday..
** Saudi Aramco plans to build the Gulf's largest shipyard
through a joint venture with three companies that it announced,
a $5.2 billion project aimed at helping reduce the economy's
reliance on oil.
** Saudi British Bank has appointed U.S.
investment bank Goldman Sachs to advise on a proposed
merger with fellow Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank,
sources familiar with the matter said.
** Mallinckrodt Plc is exploring a sale of its
generic drug unit, in a deal that could fetch as much as $2
billion and help pivot the specialty pharmaceutical maker toward
higher-margin branded drugs, according to people familiar with
the matter.
** First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller
payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal
worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
** Chilean mining company Antofagasta Minerals has
sold its minority stake in a solar park in northern Chile, and
will launch a power auction for one of its copper mines, the
company said on Tuesday.
** Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on
Tuesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. investment firm
General Atlantic to sell its minority stake in Grupo Axo, a
company that operates fashion brands.
** Qatar Petroleum is warning Japanese natural gas buyers
not to press too hard in long-term supply talks or Japanese
companies could be squeezed out of Qatar's LNG projects, sources
have told Reuters.
** The European Banking Authority (EBA) said a merger with
the bloc's insurance regulator would yield few savings as
staffing was already cut to the bone in core areas.
** Hedge fund Corvex Management LP on Wednesday reported a
5.5 percent stake in Energen Corp and called for the
possible sale of the oil and gas producer.
** South Africa's Comair has made a proposal to
Botswana to operate a new state airline but is not interested in
acquiring Air Botswana, the company's chief executive said.
** French plant-based ingredient maker Roquette has agreed
to buy pharmaceutical tablet maker Itacel from Brazilian peer
Blanver in its first acquisition in a $6 billion global market
in which it aims to take a leading role, it said.
** Italy's biggest gas distributor Italgas will bid
for the Italian assets of Spain's Gas Natural and buy
other smaller companies to help it boost its market share by a
third, its chief executive said.
** HGGC has agreed to take a majority stake in database
software firm Idera, valuing the company at roughly $1.125
billion including debt, the private equity firm said in a
statement.
** General Electric Co said it had signed deals in
Vietnam worth about $5.58 billion for power generation, aircraft
engines and services, its largest single combined sale with the
country in GE's history.
** French President Emmanuel Macron said he wanted to review
the terms of a recent deal to sell a large stake in the STX
France shipyard to Italian group Fincantieri.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and John Benny in
Bengaluru)