Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Kazkommertsbank, Faerch Plast, Conagra Brands, Shandong
Gold Mining, Linde, Praxair, Akzo Nobel, Blackstone and Alibaba;
updates Rosneft)
June 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Chinese investment group Fortune Fountain Capital said it
signed an agreement to buy a controlling stake in French crystal
maker Baccarat from U.S. investment firms Starwood
Capital Group and L Catterton.
** A $13 billion takeover by Russian oil major Rosneft
of India's Essar Oil should close this month after
delays caused by debts to Indian lenders, the head of State Bank
of India (SBI) said, adding she had "more or less" approved the
deal.
** Airport operator GVK Power and Infrastructure
said it will sell 10 percent of its residual stake in Bangalore
International Airport Limited (BIAL) in southern India to
Fairfax India Holdings Corp for 12.90 billion rupees
($200 million).
** South African telecoms operator Vodacom Group
said its second biggest shareholder, Public Investment
Corporation (PIC), will vote in favour of its 34.6 billion rand
($2.7 billion) takeover of Kenya's Safaricom
.
** Italy's Enel has mandated Sberbank to
arrange the sale of its Reftinskaya coal power plant in Russia
and hopes to do the deal in 2017, Enel Chief Executive Francesco
Starace told Reuters.
** Swedish engineering group Sandvik said it was
selling its process systems business to FAM AB for 5 billion
Swedish crowns ($576 million), sending shares higher.
** Barclays announced the sale of its Zimbabwe bank
to Malawi-listed First Merchant Bank as the British
lender continues its exit from Africa.
** Metro Bank Plc said it bought a mortgage
portfolio from a company owned by U.S. private equity firm
Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds
($768.2 million), augmenting its loan book with primarily
buy-to-let mortgages.
** French crystal maker Baccarat said that Chinese
investment group Fortune Fountain Capital has signed a
commitment to acquire an 88.8 percent stake in the company from
U.S investment firms Starwood Capital Group and L Catterton.
** Brazil's state-run utility Companhia Energética de Minas
Gerais is trying to sell assets worth 6.5 billion reais ($2
billion), the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.
** U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp is selling
Canadian light oil assets to Canada's Cardinal Energy Ltd
to focus on high-growth areas like the Permian basin
shale play, an Apache spokesman said on Thursday.
** The planned takeover of Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank
by rival Halyk Bank, moved a step
closer as the two lenders agreed on some key terms.
** Swedish buyout firm EQT said it would sell Danish
packaging group Faerch Plast to U.S. private equity firm Advent
International, confirming reports in Danish media earlier on
Friday.
** Reddi-wip whipped cream owner Conagra Brands Inc
has concluded talks to acquire Pinnacle Foods Inc, the
maker of packaged foods such as Vlasic pickles, after failing to
agree on a price, a person familiar with the matter said.
** Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd plans to apply
for loans worth up to $1.26 billion via its unit to fund the
acquisition of a stake in Barrick Gold Corp's mine in
Argentina, the Chinese precious metal producer said.
** German industrial gases company Linde turned
its attention to winning over investors to its planned $75
billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair, a task that
Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle said was not straightforward.
** Akzo Nobel, the Dutch paint maker that rejected
a 26.3 billion-euro ($29.6 billion) takeover proposal from U.S.
rival PPG Industries, has sent PPG a letter shortly
after its suitor walked away, detailing its objections to doing
a deal.
** Private equity group Blackstone has agreed to sell
European warehouse firm Logicor to China Investment Corporation
(CIC) for 12.25 billion euros ($13.8 billion),
cementing China's position as a player in European private
equity exits.
** European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited
the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to
submit a joint bid of more than 800 million euros ($900 million)
for L'Oreal's The Body Shop, sources familiar with the
matter said, just days before a deadline for final bids.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and John Benny in
Bengaluru)