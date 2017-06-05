Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Grupo BTG Pactual and Carlyle Group; updates D.R. Horton,
Osisko, SBI)
June 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc will join
Foxconn's bid for Toshiba Corp's
semiconductor business, the Nikkei business daily quoted Foxconn
Chairman Terry Gou as saying.
** Vietnam's Vietjet Aviation JSC said it has
signed a strategic agreement with Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Lease &
Finance Co Ltd to finance three aircraft purchases
worth $348 million.
** UK mail delivery company DX Group agreed to
acquire John Menzies' distribution arm through a
reverse takeover, securing backing from its largest investors
after terms of the deal were revised.
** Bahrain's GFH Financial Group has agreed to
postpone talks to acquire Dubai-based Shuaa Capital
due to both parties not reaching acquisition terms and not
receiving initial regulatory approval yet, it said in a bourse
statement.
** Buyout firms GTCR LLC and Carlyle Group LP are in
talks to team up and jointly acquire private contract drug
researcher and manufacturer Albany Molecular Research Inc
, people familiar with the matter.
** Private equity groups trying to take control of Shawbrook
said they had raised their offer for the British
challenger bank by just over 3 percent, as they try to convince
another 5 percent of shareholders to accept the deal.
** Coal giant Shenhua Group Corp Ltd and top-five
state power producer China Guodian Corp are in talks
to merge some assets, sources told Reuters, as part of a broader
shake-up of China's debt-ridden state-owned sector.
** U.S. private equity group Blackstone Group said it
had offered to buy all shares in Finnish real estate investment
company Sponda for about 1.8 billion euros ($2.0
billion) as it seeks to expand its real estate business in the
Nordic region.
** The sale by Malaysian energy firm Petronas of an
estimated $1 billion stake in a local upstream gas project has
moved to the second round and is set to attract interest from
about half a dozen bidders including Royal Dutch Shell
and ExxonMobil Corp, four sources familiar with the
matter said.
** Czech-Slovak investment bank Penta's offer price for the
remaining shares in Fortuna Entertainment it does not
already own is below fair value, the Czech betting group said.
** Indian mobile carrier Reliance Communications
won breathing room after receiving a seven-month loan reprieve
from lenders, but will now need to reassure investors it can
accomplish two deals critical to reducing its heavy debt.
** Canada's Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd said it agreed
to buy a precious metals portfolio from Orion Mine Finance Group
for C$1.13 billion ($839.40 million).
** D.R. Horton Inc offered to buy 75 percent of
Forestar Group Inc for about $520 million, pitting the
No.1 U.S. homebuilder against Starwood Capital Group, which in
April agreed to buy the Texas-based real estate development
company.
** Top Indian lender State Bank of India share sale
to institutional investors to raise as much as $2.33 billion was
fully covered within hours of the launch on Monday, three
sources with direct knowledge said.
** Banks are preparing to launch around 1 billion euros
($1.12 billion) of leveraged loans backing Advent
International’s buyout of European industrial supplies
distributor IPH that will combine with Advent-owned peer
Brammer, banking sources said.
** Emergency Communications Network (ECN), whose product
CodeRED can reach millions of people in minutes during an
emergency, has acquired competitor Send Word Now, the companies
said.
** India's ICICI Bank Ltd said its board had
approved the sale of a part of its stake in ICICI Lombard
General Insurance Co Ltd in an initial public offering.
** Investors led by Grupo BTG Pactual SA's Timberland
Investment Group will pay about $403 million for Weyerhaeuser
Inc's Uruguay timberlands and a manufacturing business,
expanding the timber asset manager's presence in the South
American country.
($1 = 0.8896 euros)
(Compiled by Divya Grover and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)