Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Grupo BTG Pactual and Carlyle Group; updates D.R. Horton, Osisko, SBI)

June 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc will join Foxconn's bid for Toshiba Corp's semiconductor business, the Nikkei business daily quoted Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou as saying.

** Vietnam's Vietjet Aviation JSC said it has signed a strategic agreement with Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co Ltd to finance three aircraft purchases worth $348 million.

** UK mail delivery company DX Group agreed to acquire John Menzies' distribution arm through a reverse takeover, securing backing from its largest investors after terms of the deal were revised.

** Bahrain's GFH Financial Group has agreed to postpone talks to acquire Dubai-based Shuaa Capital due to both parties not reaching acquisition terms and not receiving initial regulatory approval yet, it said in a bourse statement.

** Buyout firms GTCR LLC and Carlyle Group LP are in talks to team up and jointly acquire private contract drug researcher and manufacturer Albany Molecular Research Inc , people familiar with the matter.

** Private equity groups trying to take control of Shawbrook said they had raised their offer for the British challenger bank by just over 3 percent, as they try to convince another 5 percent of shareholders to accept the deal.

** Coal giant Shenhua Group Corp Ltd and top-five state power producer China Guodian Corp are in talks to merge some assets, sources told Reuters, as part of a broader shake-up of China's debt-ridden state-owned sector.

** U.S. private equity group Blackstone Group said it had offered to buy all shares in Finnish real estate investment company Sponda for about 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) as it seeks to expand its real estate business in the Nordic region.

** The sale by Malaysian energy firm Petronas of an estimated $1 billion stake in a local upstream gas project has moved to the second round and is set to attract interest from about half a dozen bidders including Royal Dutch Shell and ExxonMobil Corp, four sources familiar with the matter said.

** Czech-Slovak investment bank Penta's offer price for the remaining shares in Fortuna Entertainment it does not already own is below fair value, the Czech betting group said.

** Indian mobile carrier Reliance Communications won breathing room after receiving a seven-month loan reprieve from lenders, but will now need to reassure investors it can accomplish two deals critical to reducing its heavy debt.

** Canada's Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd said it agreed to buy a precious metals portfolio from Orion Mine Finance Group for C$1.13 billion ($839.40 million).

** D.R. Horton Inc offered to buy 75 percent of Forestar Group Inc for about $520 million, pitting the No.1 U.S. homebuilder against Starwood Capital Group, which in April agreed to buy the Texas-based real estate development company.

** Top Indian lender State Bank of India share sale to institutional investors to raise as much as $2.33 billion was fully covered within hours of the launch on Monday, three sources with direct knowledge said.

** Banks are preparing to launch around 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) of leveraged loans backing Advent International’s buyout of European industrial supplies distributor IPH that will combine with Advent-owned peer Brammer, banking sources said.

** Emergency Communications Network (ECN), whose product CodeRED can reach millions of people in minutes during an emergency, has acquired competitor Send Word Now, the companies said.

** India's ICICI Bank Ltd said its board had approved the sale of a part of its stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd in an initial public offering.

** Investors led by Grupo BTG Pactual SA's Timberland Investment Group will pay about $403 million for Weyerhaeuser Inc's Uruguay timberlands and a manufacturing business, expanding the timber asset manager's presence in the South American country.

($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Compiled by Divya Grover and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)