Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Datatec; updates Valeant, JBS)
June 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc is in talks to sell its Bausch & Lomb
unit's surgical products business to Germany's Carl Zeiss
Meditec AG, Bloomberg reported.
** Datatec Ltd unveiled plans on Tuesday to sell its
Westcon-Comstor American operations to Synnex Corp, a
deal worth up to $800 million that allows the South African IT
firm to offload part of a problematic business.
** British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc said
it rejected a raised and final 868 million pounds ($1.12
billion)offer from private equity groups trying to take control
of the lender.
** Contract drug manufacturer and research company Albany
Molecular Research Inc said it agreed to be taken
private by buyout firms Carlyle Group LP and GTCR LLC for
about $922 million in cash.
** Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co said it had
agreed to take a 27.75-percent interest in a Canadian gold
mining project from Toronto-based IAMGOLD Corp for $195
million.
** Administrators seeking to sell financially troubled
Italian airline Alitalia have received 32 expressions of
interest, one of them said.
** JBS SA has agreed to sell plants in Argentina,
Paraguay and Uruguay to rival Minerva SA for $300
million, as the world's largest meatpacker seeks cash to weather
a corruption scandal that caused a spike in funding costs.
** Malaysia's second-biggest lender, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
, said it will sell a 50 percent stake in its
international brokerage business to China Galaxy Securities
for S$167 million ($121 million).
** Japan's Fujitsu Ltd expects to reach an
agreement "soon" on integrating its personal computer business
with China's Lenovo Group Ltd, Fujitsu President
Tatsuya Tanaka said.
** The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD) said it had cut its stake in Georgia's TBC Bank
through the sale of 1.9 million, or 30 percent, of its shares.
** Russia's Finance Ministry has proposed refraining from
privatization of VTB, the country's second-largest
lender, because the bank is now under Western sanctions, Russian
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.
** Industrial retailer HD Supply Holdings said it
would sell its waterworks unit to private equity firm Clayton,
Dubilier & Rice for $2.5 billion in cash to reduce debt and
streamline its operations.
** An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus
will invest up to $300 million in Princeton Growth
Ventures which aims to build a global tech, media and telecoms
(TMT) infrastructure business.
** Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA
denied media reports saying it was negotiating a
merger with rival Aliansce Shopping Centers SA.
** Brazilian logistics operator Prumo Logística SA
said it has held preliminary nonbinding talks to buy
the rights to build and operate a 1.2 GW thermal plant from
Bolognesi Energia SA.
