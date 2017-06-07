Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Deutsche Boerse, Ryanair, Elis SA, DHT, Alitalia, Chicago
Stock Exchange and Repsol; updates Toshiba, JBS)
June 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Toshiba Corp aims to name a winner for its
prized semiconductor business next week, people familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday, as a row with one of the bidders
over the sale appeared to escalate.
** Private equity giant KKR & Co LP made a $1.66
billion takeover approach for Australia's embattled No. 4
internet company Vocus Group Ltd, the target said,
sparking a bounce in its shares which have been hit by earnings
downgrades.
** European authorities stepped in to avert a collapse of
Spain's Banco Popular following a run on the bank,
orchestrating a last-minute rescue by Santander, the
country's biggest lender.
** New World Department Store China Ltd said its
parent firm plans to take it private for HK$934.5 million ($120
million), so that it can better tackle a challenging operating
environment and take risks in implementing strategy.
** Bayer has cut its stake in plastics and
chemicals subsidiary Covestro to 44.8 percent after
selling an 8.5 percent stake to institutional investors as part
of a plan to sever ownership ties completely in the medium term.
** Brazilian meat packer JBS SA's core U.S.
assets, including its majority stake in Pilgrim's Pride Corp
, are not for sale, the company said, a day after
announcing a deal to sell Argentine operations.
** Global oil traders Vitol and Gunvor are
interested in buying Mozambique's struggling state-owned fuel
distributor Petromac, local media reported.
** Anders Holch Povlsen, owner of Danish fashion retailer
Bestseller, is buying a stake in payments firm Klarna, one of
Europe's most highly valued tech startups, the firm said.
** Swedish private equity firm EQT made a cash offer to
shareholders of DGC One valuing the telecoms company
at 2.3 billion Swedish crowns ($265 million) after announcing it
had bought an 85 percent stake in the company.
** Volcan, Peru's largest producer of silver and zinc, seeks
new opportunities in copper projects to diversify its operations
and is also evaluating acquisitions, an executive said on
Tuesday.
** Any suggestions that Russia could "eventually" buy back
the stake in its flagship oil producer Rosneft which
it had sold to Qatar are "not possible and incorrect", Kremlin
spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
** Delphi Automotive PLC will partner with
Paris-based Transdev Group, a public transport service
controlled by the French government, to develop an automated
on-demand shuttle service in Europe, the companies said.
** Algeria's Sonatrach and Spain's Repsol have
signed an agreement to consolidate their partnership in energy
exploration and amicably end their differences, APS state news
agency said.
** Piraeus Bank, Greece's largest bank by assets,
aims to sell its Balkan businesses and certain other holdings
and shrink its bad loans portfolio, its new chief executive told
reporters, outlining the group's plans up to 2020.
** Deutsche Boerse AG is on the lookout for deals
in the index, data, and analytics space following the collapse
of its merger with the London Stock Exchange Group PLC,
the company's chief financial officer said.
** Ryanair has submitted an expression of interest
to administrators trying to sell troubled airline Alitalia, but
is interested in cooperating with the business rather than
buying it, the Irish low-cost carrier said.
** Portugal's leading charity Santa Casa de Misericordia de
Lisboa (SCML) is considering whether to take a stake in
struggling small bank Caixa Economica Montepio Geral
and has hired advisers to assess the risks, its CEO said.
** Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven have lowered the
minimum acceptance threshold for their takeover offer for German
drugmaker Stada's shares, they said.
** Italy's loss-making airline Alitalia, which has been put
under state administration, could still be sold as a whole and
not broken up into pieces, one of the three commissioners
managing the company said.
** Tanker firm DHT Holdings said a court in the
Marshall Islands rejected Frontline Ltd's,
lawsuit against DHT selling a major stake to BW Group.
** French laundry services group Elis SA sweetened
its offer to buy UK peer Berendsen Plc, and the
companies said they had agreed in principle on key terms.
** Chinese power utilities and foreign investment funds are
seen as the likely bidders in upcoming asset sales in Brazil's
electricity industry, as debt-laden state utilities seek to root
out years of political mismanagement and balance sheet
overstretching, according to lawyers familiar with the market.
** Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas giant
Gazprom, has applied to the Federal Anti-Monopoly
Service (FAS) for rights to buy 25 percent in Russia's unit of
Spanish oil major Repsol, a FAS spokesman told Reuters.
** The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will take up
to another 60 days to decide whether to allow the sale of the
Chicago Stock Exchange to a group of investors led by
China-based Chongqing Casin Enterprise Group.
(Compiled by Divya Grover and Ahmed Farhatha and Laharee
Chatterjee in Bengaluru)