Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Updates J&J, Toshiba Corp, Pandora; adds Glencore)
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Digital Realty Trust Inc said it would buy fellow
data center operator DuPont Fabros Technology Inc for an
enterprise value of about $7.6 billion, its biggest-ever deal,
to help expand in high-demand markets in the United States amid
a rapid shift to the cloud by technology companies.
** French cosmetics and luxury goods group L'Oreal
has started exclusive talks to sell its The Body Shop business
to Brazilian make-up company Natura Cosmeticos in a
possible 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) deal.
** SoftBank Group Corp said it would buy two firms
that build walking robots from Google's parent company, Alphabet
Inc, adding to the Japanese company's growing
artificial intelligence portfolio.
** Infosys Ltd denied a media report that the
founders of India's second-biggest software services exporter
were looking to sell their entire 12.75 percent stake in the
company.
** State Bank of India said it may not need to tap
equity markets for at least another year as its capital ratios
will strengthen in the wake of this week's $2.3 billion share
sale.
** Syngenta, the Swiss pesticides and seeds group
being bought by ChemChina, has agreed to sell its
global sugar beet seeds business to Denmark's DLF Seeds, the
companies said.
** Britain's largest energy supplier, Centrica Plc,
said it would sell its 60 percent stake in its Canadian oil and
gas exploration and production joint venture to a consortium for
about 240 million pounds ($305 million).
** Hedge fund Elliott Advisors has become Dutch paint maker
Akzo Nobel's largest shareholder by increasing its
stake to at least 5 percent, according to a filing published by
Dutch regulators.
** French airport operator ADP said it plans to
increase its stake in Turkish airport operator TAV Airports
to 46 percent.
** Hospital operator IHH Healthcare Bhd
is looking to expand its operations in China and is open to
potential deals to help it grow its presence in the market, its
chief executive said.
** Serbia has extended a deadline for bids for a 25-year
concession to operate Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport
, the biggest in the western Balkan region.
** An unnamed investor in Italy's Campari has sold
a 1.95 percent stake in the beverage company at 6.10 euros
($6.8) per share, a market source said.
** Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas giant
Gazprom, said it was considering an offer expand its
activities Iraqi's Kurdistan region, mirroring a move in the
region by Russian peer Rosneft.
** Oil and gas producer Encana Corp, said
it would sell its Piceance natural gas assets in northwestern
Colorado to privately held Caerus Oil and Gas LLC for $735
million.
** Johnson & Johnson said the approval of its
proposed acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion by
the European Commission on Friday meant all regulatory approvals
required to complete the $30 billion deal had now been
received.
** Miner and trader Glencore Plc said it had
submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's
stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55
billion in cash.
** Bain Capital and a Japanese state-backed fund are in
talks about teaming up to bid for Toshiba Corp's prized
chip unit, sources familiar with the matter said.
** Toshiba Corp said it was not convinced by
Western Digital Corp CEO Steve Milligan's effort to win
its backing for the U.S. tech firm's revised bid for the
Japanese conglomerate's highly prized chip unit.
** Sirius XM Holdings Inc said it will invest $480
million in Pandora Media Inc, giving the satellite radio
company better exposure to internet music streaming while
providing financial footing to Pandora.
** Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways confirmed its commitment
to its investment in Air Berlin's leisure airline Niki.
** Qatar's row with its powerful Gulf neighbors should not
scupper the just-agreed merger of German shipping company
Hapag-Lloyd with sector peer United Arab Shipping Company (UASC)
that is owned by six Arab states of the Gulf region, a source
close to Hapag-Lloyd said.
