Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

June 12 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Apple Inc and computing giant Dell Inc will join
a Foxconn-led consortium bidding for Toshiba Corp's
highly prized chip unit, the CEO of the world's largest contract
electronics manufacturer told Reuters.
** General Electric Co won U.S. antitrust approval to
merge its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc,
the Justice Department said.
** U.S. oil and gas company Penn Virginia Corp has
hired investment bank Jefferies LLC as it explores a possible
sale, less than a year after it emerged from bankruptcy, as its
former creditors seek to cash out, people familiar with the
matter said.
** U.S. medical products supplier Halyard Health Inc
is exploring a sale of its surgical and infection prevention
business that could fetch more than $600 million, people
familiar with the matter said.
** French payments specialist Ingenico said it is
looking for an acquisition target in the United States to help
it revive sales in what it sees as a fragmented market.
** KCB Group, Kenya's biggest lender by assets, has
proposed to take over National Bank of Kenya through a
share swap, to increase its share of the government's banking
business, according to documents seen by Reuters.
** Egypt's EFG Hermes wants to enter Nigeria
through an acquisition and expects to get regulatory approval to
start a brokerage business in Kenya this year as part of a big
push into frontier markets, a senior executive told Reuters.
** Private equity fund Nordic Capital gained EU antitrust
approval to buy Sweden's Intrum Justitia after pledging
to sell overlapping debt collection and debt purchase businesses
in five neighbouring countries.
