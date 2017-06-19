Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2045 GMT on Monday:
** U.S. oil and gas company EQT Corp said it would buy Rice Energy for $6.7 billion in its biggest deal ever, as it looks to expand its natural gas business.
** Europcar has agreed to buy Europe's largest low-cost car rental company Goldcar, the French group said, marking its fourth acquisition this year.
** Britain's Liberty House Group said it submitted a revised bid for troubled Australian steel group Arrium Ltd, after last week conceding defeat to a South Korean private equity syndicate.
** Engie SA has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in Dubai's National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed) and help drive the company's expansion in emerging markets such as Turkey, India and Egypt.
** Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash to expand its reach into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets.
** Finland's largest construction company YIT will acquire rival Lemminkainen for 632 million euros ($707 million) in an all-share deal aimed at boosting growth, the firms said.
** The High Court of the Marshall Islands has dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit brought by tanker firm Frontline to stop rival DHT selling a major stake to shipper BW Group , DHT said.
** A group of investors led by U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board will buy a majority stake in job portal CareerBuilder. ** Standard Life's 11 billion pound ($14.04 billion) deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings. (Compiled by John Benny and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.