Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
** An Australian regulator cleared Tabcorp Holdings Ltd's proposed takeover of lottery owner Tatts Group Ltd for A$6.15 billion ($4.67 billion), paving the way for a match-up that has fallen through twice before since 2006.
** Swedish media firm MTG said it was buying U.S. platform games publisher and developer Kongregate for $55 million and repeated its target of break-even for its digital arm in 2018.
** Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.
** Kenya's capital markets regulator said on Tuesday that it had not received any notification about a proposed acquisition by KCB Group of a stake in National Bank of Kenya .
** Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management is nearing a deal to buy contract drug research firm Parexel International Corp for $4.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
** British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc called on its shareholders to accept an increased and final 868 million pound ($1.10 billion) offer from private equity groups, setting the stage for the buyers to take the lender private. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.
SAO PAULO, June 24 The price that Itaú Unibanco Holding SA paid for a minority stake in Brazilian independent securities firm XP Investimentos SA embeds "very high growth rates" ahead, co-Chairman Roberto Setubal said on Saturday.