Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Updates El Al Israel Airlines; Adds Bankrate, EQT Corp, JBS SA)

July 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1405 GMT on Monday:

** Australia's oldest newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd said it had ceased discussions with two U.S private equity suitors, after neither lodged a binding offer for the company.

TPG Capital Management LP abandoned its A$2.76 billion ($2.12 billion) bid to take over Australia's oldest newspaper publisher, a TPG spokesman said on Sunday.

** Bankrate, an online publisher of personal finance content, said it would be acquired by digital marketing company Red Ventures for $1.24 billion.

** Activist investor Jana Partners has taken a roughly 5 percent stake in EQT Corp and is trying block the U.S. oil and gas company's proposed acquisition of Rice Energy , the Wall Street Journal reported.

** NMC Health, the London-listed and United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider, said on Saturday its shareholder Centurion Investments had raised its stake in NMC by 4.9 percent.

** Japanese office equipment maker Konica Minolta Inc plans to acquire U.S. healthcare firm Ambry Genetics Corp to diversify its business, the Nikkei daily reported on Sunday.

** A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has upheld a lower court decision that ordered the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, to halt the sale of $300 million worth of South American assets to Minerva SA, according to a court document.

** Flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines said its Sun d'Or unit agreed to buy smaller low-cost rival Israir from IDB Tourism.

** The owners of HSH Nordbank said on Sunday they had received indicative offers for the German shipping finance provider by an end-June deadline that could pave the way for an eventual sale of the bank.

** Argentina's Telecom Argentina SA and cable TV provider Cablevisión SA reached a merger agreement enabling them to offer so-called quadruple play services, a result of President Mauricio Macri's telecom sector reforms.

** German industrial group Thyssenkrupp aims to hold less than half of a steel joint venture it wants to set up with Tata Steel so it can deconsolidate the business from its balance sheet, Handelsblatt reported, citing a company source.

** Spain's Banco Popular will start looking for partners to buy some 30 billion euros in repossessed assets and non-performing real estate loans as it strives to bolster its books following last month's takeover by Santander, it said late on Friday.

** The U.S. administration has told India that Westinghouse Electric Co will emerge from bankruptcy and be sold by the year end, industry and diplomatic sources have said, raising the prospect of a Washington-supported sale or bailout for the nuclear firm.

** Warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties said it had received "firm proposals" from shortlisted bidders. It provided no further details.

** Emerging markets-focused private equity firm Abraaj Group said it planned to fully acquire leading Kenyan coffee chain Java House from its present owners for an undisclosed amount.

** French food group Danone has agreed to sell its U.S dairy business Stonyfield to Lactalis for $875 million, as part of Danone's commitments with U.S. authorities following its takeover of organic food group Whitewave.

** Australia's Ten Network Holdings said that three media magnates have put up A$30 million ($23 million) to keep it running until the end of August while the television broadcaster looks to secure a deal with a buyer.

** Vivendi has bought the Bollore group's majority stake in advertising company Havas and will follow up with a full buyout offer, it said.

** SK Hynix Inc has proposed that its financing for a consortium picked as preferred bidder for Toshiba Corp's chip unit be done via convertible bonds, two sources said, providing it with a path towards an equity interest in the world's No.2 NAND chip maker.

** Swiss smart meter maker Landis+Gyr plans an initial public offering (IPO) in the third quarter as its owner, Japanese conglomerate Toshiba, scrambles to raise funds to cover losses at bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.

** Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co said it had no plans to call a shareholders' meeting to vote on a merger with rival Showa Shell Sekiyu after the issuance of new shares, which would dilute the stake held by the refiner's founding family.

** Electrical products maker ABB said it had bought a communications networks business from Germany's Keymile for an undisclosed price to beef up its Power Grids division that investors had once demanded be sold.

** Knorr-Bremse has offered concessions in a bid to win EU antitrust approval for its takeover of Haldex as the German car parts maker continued its pursuit of the Swedish peer in spite of the lack of Haldex management's support.

** Visa and Mastercard are both seen as suitors for Danish card payment services company Nets A/S, which confirmed over the weekend it had been approached by potential buyers. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)