#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 上午10点35分 / 18 小时前

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

(Updates Michael Kors; Adds CK Infrastructure, Drillisch, Barnes & Noble)

July 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Tuesday:

** U.S. retailer Michael Kors has agreed to buy luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion, snapping up a British company whose towering stilettos have been made famous by celebrity customers from Princess Diana to Kendall Jenner.

** Fukuoka Financial Group Inc and Eighteenth Bank , both based in southern Japan, said they would indefinitely put on hold plans to integrate their operations, citing anti-monopoly issues.

** Stada's management board and supervisory board are recommending that shareholders accept a sweetened takeover offer for the German generic drugmaker from buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven, Stada said.

** Nasdaq Inc has agreed to acquire Sybenetix, a London-based startup that uses artificial intelligence to help compliance officers at asset management firms analyze the behavior of their traders in order to prevent market abuse.

** Royal Dutch Shell and SoftBank are among several global groups considering bidding for Equis Energy, Asia's largest independent renewable energy producer valued at up to $5 billion, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Netherlands-based drinks bottler Refresco has agreed to buy the bottling activities of Canada-based Cott Corp for $1.25 billion, giving a big boost to its business in the United States, the world's largest soft drinks market.

** Saudi Arabia's government has hired Goldman Sachs to manage the sale of a stake in Riyadh airport, the first major privatization of an airport in the kingdom, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** The chief executive of Drillisch urged shareholders in the German mobile operator to approve an issue of new shares that will trigger a takeover by United Internet in a deal valued at over 8 billion euros ($9.33 billion).

** Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure (CKI) is seen in the lead to buy German metering and energy management group Ista for more than 4.5 billion euros ($5.2 billion), sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** Drillisch shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve a takeover by United Internet, creating a stronger competitor to Germany's three telecoms network operators in a deal worth over 8 billion euros ($9.33 billion).

** Activist investor Sandell Asset Management Corp urged Barnes & Noble Inc to sell itself, saying internet and media companies or private equity firms might be interested in buying the U.S. bookstore chain operator. (Compiled by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)

