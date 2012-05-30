Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 G M T o n Wednesday:
** Italian truckmaker Fiat Industrial plans to merge
with its U.S. farm equipment unit CNH, building a global
heavyweight industrial machinery group and shifting its focus
towards North America.
** Bain Capital LLC aims to raise $6 billion for its new
global private equity fund and will offer three options on fees
it charges to manage the money, according to people familiar
with the matter.
** Italy's oil and gas major Eni will sell 30
percent minus one share in Snam to state-controlled
holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) for 3.517
billion euros ($4.36 billion), as part of the
government-designed plan for Eni to exit from the gas network.
** Japan's Olympus Corp, hit by a $1.7 billion
fraud scandal, plans to shed 2,500 workers and sell an equity
stake to either Sony Corp or Panasonic Corp in
a bid to bolster its finances, local media reported.
** Banco Santander Brasil, Brazil's largest
foreign lender, is not for sale, Chief Executive Officer Marcial
Portela Álvarez told Valor Econômico newspaper, seeking to put
an end to weeks of speculation on the matter.
** Deep sea driller Seadrill, controlled by
shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, sold 300 million shares in
Malaysia's SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd for around $200
million to take a profit on its investment.
** Caterpillar Inc reached a $115 million deal to
sell South African industrial group Barloworld Ltd its
Bucyrus distribution and support business in South Africa and
Botswana.
** Mexican construction company ICA said it would
buy a 51 percent stake in Peruvian contract mining company San
Martin Contratistas Generales. [ID:nASA04A9H[
** India's Essar Ports said Belgium's Port of
Antwerp has infused 1.75 billion rupees ($31.35 million) into
the company.
** Underwear maker Hanesbrands Inc plans to exit its
unbranded apparel business in the United States and sell its
Outer Banks sportswear label as it seeks to prop up falling
margins.
Hanesbrands said it would also sell its European wholesale
casualwear division to an affiliate of Dutch consumer goods
company Smartwares B.V. for 15 million euros ($18.80 million).
** Rothschild's London-listed RIT Capital Partners
said it was buying a 37 percent stake in Rockefeller from French
group Societe Generale's private banking arm, for an
undisclosed sum.
** Oil producer and refiner Hess Corp said it is
selling its stake in an oilfield off the Scottish coast to Royal
Dutch Shell Plc.