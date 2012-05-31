Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

May 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2050 GMT on Thursday:

** Xstrata Chief Executive Mick Davis will get a three-year deal worth almost 30 million pounds ($46 million) to stay at the helm once the miner joins forces with trader Glencore, a windfall likely to sow a shareholder storm at votes due in July.

** US Airways Group and private equity firm TPG Capital may team up to bid for American Airlines' parent, AMR Corp, according to people familiar with the discussions.

** Canada's top IT services firm, CGI Group Inc , agreed to buy larger Anglo-Dutch rival Logica Plc for $2.64 billion on Thursday, a move that more than doubles its size and helps serve multinational clients in Europe.

** Italy's Finmeccanica has agreed to sell its stake in aero-engine parts maker Avio to a state-controlled fund as it presses ahead with plans to sell around 1 billion euros ($1.24 billion) of assets this year to maintain its credit rating.

** Britain's No. 1 insurer Prudential Plc said on Thursday it is buying Swiss Re's U.S.-based life insurance business for $621 million in cash.

** Flowers Foods Inc on Thursday said it will buy Lepage Bakeries Inc for about $370 million in cash and stock to expand its bakery products portfolio.

** Gaylord Entertainment Co plans to sell its namesake brand and hotel management rights to Marriott International Inc for $210 million and convert itself into a real estate investment trust.

** Women's apparel retailer Talbots Inc, struggling with declining sales and high debt, will be bought by longtime suitor Sycamore Partners for $193.3 million, a price that is slightly lower than the private equity firm's previous offers.

** Struggling British entertainment retailer HMV Group said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its London Hammersmith Apollo live entertainment venue for 32 million pounds ($49.25 million) to Stage C Limited.

** Nike Inc is looking for a buyer for its Cole Haan and Umbro brands in order to focus on its core namesake, Jordan, Converse and Hurley brands, the company said on Thursday.

** Isuzu Motors Ltd said on Thursday it plans to raise its stake in its joint venture with Russia's Sollers to 45 percent from 29 percent to strengthen its presence in Russia's commercial vehicle market.

** Morgan Stanley said it would buy another 14 percent of joint venture Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, starting what sources have said could become a negotiation to purchase the rest of Citigroup Inc's 49 percent stake in the retail brokerage.

** Deutsche Lufthansa AG said on Thursday it has pulled out of a deal to buy Finnair's catering business, because the German company's board did not approve the transaction due to a spending freeze.

** Swiss-based trader Gunvor, co-owned by a Russian tycoon, has bought a second European oil plant from Petroplus, as trading houses emerge as the biggest winners from the insolvent refiner's asset sale.

** The Turkish government wants to increase the free float rate of Turkey's state-owned lender Halkbank to 49 percent from the current 24.93 percent, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said at a conference in Istanbul on Thursday.