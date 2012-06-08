Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

June 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1035 GMT on Friday:

** German insurer Allianz SE said on Friday it would buy the property and casualty brokerage-related activities of Gan Eurocourtage, a unit of French peer Groupama.

** Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, said on Friday it had further expanded its leading position in cider with the purchase of Belgian cider maker Stassen Ciders from its management, without revealing the cost of the deal.

** Air Liquide said on Friday it was offering a hefty 90 percent premium to buy 70.49 percent of French home healthcare company LVL Medical for 30.89 euros per share, in a bid to bolster its expansion in the health sector.

** Russia's Sberbank on Friday clinched its largest deal, buying Turkey's DenizBank for 2.8 billion euros ($3.5 billion), expanding its footprint in emerging Europe and diversifying away from a home market that it dominates.