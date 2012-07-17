Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

BRIEF-SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF TENNIS MEDIA
* SINCLAIR TO ACQUIRE TENNIS MEDIA COMPANY; ALIGNS TENNIS MAGAZINE, TENNIS.COM AND TENNIS CHANNEL ON UNIFIED PLATFORM
July 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Italian construction group Salini won boardroom control of peer Impregilo on Tuesday, sidelining long-standing rival investor Gavio and advancing its ambitions to merge with the domestic market leader.
** Precision Castparts Corp said it would buy the aircraft parts business of Canada's Héroux-Devtek Inc for about $295 million as it eyes more business from plane makers.
** Digital television recorder maker TiVo Inc said it will buy advertisement research company TRA Inc for about $20 million to beef up its presence in the television analytics market.
** State Street Corp, already a major service provider to hedge funds, said on Tuesday it will pay $550 million to buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc's hedge fund administration unit, making it the No. 1 in the world in that business.
** Oil and gas producer Penn Virginia Corp said it will sell non-core natural gas assets to an undisclosed buyer for $100 million to fund its 2012 capital expenditure plan.
** Medical device maker Steris Corp will buy privately held diagnostics company U.S. Endoscopy Group Inc for $270 million in cash to expand its operations in the gastrointestinal endoscopy market.
** Peabody Energy Corp, the largest U.S. coal miner, said it signed a deal for increased access to export facilities owned by Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, in a move that will raise its Gulf Coast export capacity.
** Vivendi's Universal Music Group will offer to sell three music labels belonging to takeover target EMI in a bid to ease European Union competition concerns about the $1.9 billion deal, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
** Diversified manufacturer Barnes Group Inc said it agreed to acquire privately held Synventive Molding Solutions for $335 million in cash.
** OCBC, Singapore's second-biggest bank, and its insurance unit have received a bid for their combined 18.2 percent stake in the beverages-to-property firm Fraser and Neave (F&N).
** Thailand's PTT E&P is in the box seat to complete a $1.9 billion takeover of Cove Energy Plc and gain access to massive gas finds off the coast of east Africa after Royal Dutch/Shell bowed out of a five-month bidding war.
** British chip firm CSR has sold its mobile phone connectivity and location technology to Samsung for $310 million in cash in a deal that boosts the South Korean company's patent portfolio.
** The owners of Russia's Nomos Bank and Otkritie Bank are in talks to merge their businesses in a deal that would create the country's second-largest private lender by assets, a source close to the talks said on Tuesday.
* SINCLAIR TO ACQUIRE TENNIS MEDIA COMPANY; ALIGNS TENNIS MAGAZINE, TENNIS.COM AND TENNIS CHANNEL ON UNIFIED PLATFORM
March 1 If you want to understand an industry you have to understand how employees get paid, and for what.
* Dow hits 21K for first time, dollar index hits seven-week high