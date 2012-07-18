Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

July 18 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian
and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
** Russian miner Nord Gold NV, the country's
third-largest gold producer, will bid for the 25 percent of High
River Gold Mines Ltd it does not already own, in a deal
valuing the Canadian-listed producer at $1.2 billion.
** Poland is to sell a 7 percent stake in PKO BP,
the country's top lender, to beef up its privatization income,
market sources told Reuters on Tuesday. The stake is worth
almost 3 billion zlotys ($878 million).
** U.S. computer contractor Science Applications
International Corp said it will acquire information
technology consulting firm maxIT Healthcare Holdings Inc in a
cash deal worth almost $473 million
** HSBC Holdings Plc has put its Vietnam insurance
business on the block, sources said, in a deal that could fetch
about $400 million for Europe's biggest bank as it pushes to
exit non-core operations globally.
** Chemical and ammunition maker Olin Corp said it
will buy privately held K.A. Steel Chemicals Inc for $328
million in cash to increase its sales of bleach, hydrochloric
acid and potassium hydroxide.
** Chinese oil trader Guangdong Zhenrong Energy Co has
offered to take control of debt-laden shipping and oil storage
firm Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd, which is facing a
liquidation suit from U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus.