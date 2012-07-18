Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

July 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Russian miner Nord Gold NV, the country's third-largest gold producer, will bid for the 25 percent of High River Gold Mines Ltd it does not already own, in a deal valuing the Canadian-listed producer at $1.2 billion.

** Poland is to sell a 7 percent stake in PKO BP, the country's top lender, to beef up its privatization income, market sources told Reuters on Tuesday. The stake is worth almost 3 billion zlotys ($878 million).

** U.S. computer contractor Science Applications International Corp said it will acquire information technology consulting firm maxIT Healthcare Holdings Inc in a cash deal worth almost $473 million

** HSBC Holdings Plc has put its Vietnam insurance business on the block, sources said, in a deal that could fetch about $400 million for Europe's biggest bank as it pushes to exit non-core operations globally.

** Chemical and ammunition maker Olin Corp said it will buy privately held K.A. Steel Chemicals Inc for $328 million in cash to increase its sales of bleach, hydrochloric acid and potassium hydroxide.

** Chinese oil trader Guangdong Zhenrong Energy Co has offered to take control of debt-laden shipping and oil storage firm Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd, which is facing a liquidation suit from U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus.