Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Banks, basic resources lift European shares on Trump-trade
Aug 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday.
** Swiss private bank Julius Baer will buy Bank of America's Merrill Lynch private bank outside the United States, paying 860 million Swiss francs ($882 million) to boost its assets under management by 40 percent and backing the deal with plans to raise 1.19 billion francs in new capital.
** The private equity arm of Goldman Sachs and American venture capital fund New Enterprise Associates (NEA) jointly invested about $54 million in an Indian healthcare firm, in a long-term bet on growing healthcare spending in the country.
** BlackBerry maker Research In Motion is looking to sell cloud services provider NewBay and some of the other minor assets it recently acquired, as part of a strategic review process, according to a source familiar with the matter.
** British Airways parent International Airlines Group (IAG) may consider taking a stake in its oneworld alliance partner American Airlines, a move that could block any takeover of American by IAG rival Delta.
** Guggenheim Life, the insurance arm of investment firm Guggenheim Partners LLC, is in pole position to buy some, or all, of Aviva USA, valuing the U.S. unit of Britain's No. 2 insurer at 800 million pounds ($1.25 billion), according to the Sunday Telegraph.
** Spanish infrastructure firm ACS may sell some of its property portfolio to raise cash, after a series of costly refinancing deals to preserve its stakes in Iberdrola and Hochtief, online newspaper El Confidencial said on Monday.
** Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc is buying Expedited Freight Systems Inc for $10 million.
** Tesoro Corp said it will buy BP Plc's integrated Southern California refining and marketing business for $1.18 billion, plus the value of inventory at the time of closing.
** BlueScope Steel said it will sell half of its ASEAN and North American building products businesses to Nippon Steel Corp for $540 million in cash, as Australia's biggest steelmaker struggles to return to profitability.
** India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has upped the buy-out price for its Israeli unit Taro Pharma by 60 percent, winning over Taro's board and ending a long battle to gain full control of the U.S. listed drugmaker.
** German insurers Allianz and Munich Re are interested in buying the German business of Dutch grid operator TenneT and stand ready to fund much needed upgrades in power transmission, a German newspaper reported on Monday.
** Digital Domain hires Wells Fargo to assist with evaluation of strategic alternatives
** Big data management company Actian Corp has gone public with a $139 million bid to buy Pervasive Software Inc, which makes software to manage large amounts of data.
** Verint Systems Inc will acquire Comverse Technology Holding Company following spin off of its telecom business for 27.5 million Verint common shares.
** Chefs' Warehouse Inc said it has acquired meat and sea food supplier Michael's Finer Meats LLC to expand its business in the Midwest region.
** HNI Corp said it acquired Indian office furniture company BP Ergo Ltd.
** Synalloy Corp will acquire Palmer of Texas for $25.6 million.
** Yucheng Technologies said it has entered into an agreement with New Sihitech Ltd to go private.
** Chinese display-advertising provider Focus Media Holding Ltd said it received an offer from a private equity group that includes the company's Chief Executive Jason Nanchun Jiang to take it private.
** Tokyo Electron Limited said it will acquire chip-equipment maker FSI International Inc for $252.5 million in cash, to beef up its semiconductor manufacturing offerings.
** Parker Hannifin Corp will sell its automotive air conditioning business to Contitech Ag of Germany. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
** Swiss chemical firm Clariant is set to kick off the sale of three business units with combined revenue of $2 billion but may struggele to find a buyer, people with knowledge of the plan said.
LONDON, March 1 European shares gained on Wednesday, with results driving specific stock moves, while basic resources were the top sector performers after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged $1 trillion of infrastructure spending in his first speech to Congress.
HONG KONG, March 1 Credit Suisse Group AG said on Wednesday that Ken Pang, currently head of the Swiss bank's global markets trading in Asia Pacific, would take over as its new regional head for global markets business.