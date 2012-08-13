Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Aug 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday.

** Swiss private bank Julius Baer will buy Bank of America's Merrill Lynch private bank outside the United States, paying 860 million Swiss francs ($882 million) to boost its assets under management by 40 percent and backing the deal with plans to raise 1.19 billion francs in new capital.

** The private equity arm of Goldman Sachs and American venture capital fund New Enterprise Associates (NEA) jointly invested about $54 million in an Indian healthcare firm, in a long-term bet on growing healthcare spending in the country.

** BlackBerry maker Research In Motion is looking to sell cloud services provider NewBay and some of the other minor assets it recently acquired, as part of a strategic review process, according to a source familiar with the matter.

** British Airways parent International Airlines Group (IAG) may consider taking a stake in its oneworld alliance partner American Airlines, a move that could block any takeover of American by IAG rival Delta.

** Guggenheim Life, the insurance arm of investment firm Guggenheim Partners LLC, is in pole position to buy some, or all, of Aviva USA, valuing the U.S. unit of Britain's No. 2 insurer at 800 million pounds ($1.25 billion), according to the Sunday Telegraph.

** Spanish infrastructure firm ACS may sell some of its property portfolio to raise cash, after a series of costly refinancing deals to preserve its stakes in Iberdrola and Hochtief, online newspaper El Confidencial said on Monday.

** Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc is buying Expedited Freight Systems Inc for $10 million.

** Tesoro Corp said it will buy BP Plc's integrated Southern California refining and marketing business for $1.18 billion, plus the value of inventory at the time of closing.

** BlueScope Steel said it will sell half of its ASEAN and North American building products businesses to Nippon Steel Corp for $540 million in cash, as Australia's biggest steelmaker struggles to return to profitability.

** India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has upped the buy-out price for its Israeli unit Taro Pharma by 60 percent, winning over Taro's board and ending a long battle to gain full control of the U.S. listed drugmaker.

** German insurers Allianz and Munich Re are interested in buying the German business of Dutch grid operator TenneT and stand ready to fund much needed upgrades in power transmission, a German newspaper reported on Monday.

** Digital Domain hires Wells Fargo to assist with evaluation of strategic alternatives

** Big data management company Actian Corp has gone public with a $139 million bid to buy Pervasive Software Inc, which makes software to manage large amounts of data.

** Verint Systems Inc will acquire Comverse Technology Holding Company following spin off of its telecom business for 27.5 million Verint common shares.

** Chefs' Warehouse Inc said it has acquired meat and sea food supplier Michael's Finer Meats LLC to expand its business in the Midwest region.

** HNI Corp said it acquired Indian office furniture company BP Ergo Ltd.

** Synalloy Corp will acquire Palmer of Texas for $25.6 million.

** Yucheng Technologies said it has entered into an agreement with New Sihitech Ltd to go private.

** Chinese display-advertising provider Focus Media Holding Ltd said it received an offer from a private equity group that includes the company's Chief Executive Jason Nanchun Jiang to take it private.

** Tokyo Electron Limited said it will acquire chip-equipment maker FSI International Inc for $252.5 million in cash, to beef up its semiconductor manufacturing offerings.

** Parker Hannifin Corp will sell its automotive air conditioning business to Contitech Ag of Germany. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

** Swiss chemical firm Clariant is set to kick off the sale of three business units with combined revenue of $2 billion but may struggele to find a buyer, people with knowledge of the plan said.