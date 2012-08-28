Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Aug 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Private equity firm Advent is nearing a deal to buy a majority stake in German books to perfumes retailer Douglas Holding AG, two people familiar with the talks told Reuters, potentially scuppering plans by the group's CEO to take control.

** Australian bulk grain handler GrainCorp said on Tuesday it plans to buy two food oil businesses for a combined A$472 million ($490 million) to create the country's largest edible oil processor.

** PZU, Poland's top insurer, is interested in buying local medical services group Lux Med, estimated to be worth 1 billion zlotys ($306 million), Polish daily Parkiet reported on Tuesday.

** Enstar Group Ltd which manages insurance companies and portfolios in run-off, said late Monday it would buy workers' compensation insurer Seabright Holdings Inc for about $252 in cash.

Enstar said it was holding discussions with third-party insurance companies for the assumption of Seabright's policy renewals.

** Ailing wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems is in talks with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd which could centre on the industrial conglomerate investing up to 200 million euros ($250.3 million) in return for a 20 percent stake in Vestas and access to some of its technology, possibly for offshore turbines, analysts said on Tuesday.

** Finnish paper firm Ahlstrom Oyj plans to spin off its label and processing business unit in a deal that will help it raise 150 million euros ($188 million) in cash, and concentrate on more profitable businesses such as food packaging.

** Japanese conglomerate Toyota Tsusho Corp confirmed on Tuesday that it planned to go ahead with an offer for the remainder of distribution firm CFAO after buying a 29.8 percent stake from French retailer PPR.

** China's Lenovo Group is in talks to buy a 50.1 percent controlling stake in India's HCL Infosystems for about 5 billion rupees ($90 million), Indian daily Financial Chronicle reported.

** Credit Agricole SA said a deal to sell troubled Greek arm Emporiki could be wrapped up within weeks, as costs stemming from distressed euro zone economies hammered the French bank's quarterly results.