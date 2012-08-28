Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
Aug 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
** Private equity firm Advent is nearing a deal to buy a majority stake in German books to perfumes retailer Douglas Holding AG, two people familiar with the talks told Reuters, potentially scuppering plans by the group's CEO to take control.
** Australian bulk grain handler GrainCorp said on Tuesday it plans to buy two food oil businesses for a combined A$472 million ($490 million) to create the country's largest edible oil processor.
** PZU, Poland's top insurer, is interested in buying local medical services group Lux Med, estimated to be worth 1 billion zlotys ($306 million), Polish daily Parkiet reported on Tuesday.
** Enstar Group Ltd which manages insurance companies and portfolios in run-off, said late Monday it would buy workers' compensation insurer Seabright Holdings Inc for about $252 in cash.
Enstar said it was holding discussions with third-party insurance companies for the assumption of Seabright's policy renewals.
** Ailing wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems is in talks with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd which could centre on the industrial conglomerate investing up to 200 million euros ($250.3 million) in return for a 20 percent stake in Vestas and access to some of its technology, possibly for offshore turbines, analysts said on Tuesday.
** Finnish paper firm Ahlstrom Oyj plans to spin off its label and processing business unit in a deal that will help it raise 150 million euros ($188 million) in cash, and concentrate on more profitable businesses such as food packaging.
** Japanese conglomerate Toyota Tsusho Corp confirmed on Tuesday that it planned to go ahead with an offer for the remainder of distribution firm CFAO after buying a 29.8 percent stake from French retailer PPR.
** China's Lenovo Group is in talks to buy a 50.1 percent controlling stake in India's HCL Infosystems for about 5 billion rupees ($90 million), Indian daily Financial Chronicle reported.
** Credit Agricole SA said a deal to sell troubled Greek arm Emporiki could be wrapped up within weeks, as costs stemming from distressed euro zone economies hammered the French bank's quarterly results.
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)