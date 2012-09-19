Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Sep 19The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Canadian miner B2Gold Corp said it will buy CGA Mining Ltd for C$1.1 billion ($1.13 billion) to gain access to CGA's flagship Masbate gold mine in the Philippines.

** Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's ThaiBev and TCC Assets Ltd agreed to support the sale of Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave's stake in Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd to Heineken NV.

** French unlisted department store group Galeries Lafayette has agreed to sell its half of money-losing consumer credit company LaSer Cofinoga to joint venture partner BNP Paribas .

** The Polish government is taking a stake of up to one-third in construction group Polimex as part of efforts to avoid the collapse of the biggest ailing builder in the country.

** Deutsche Bank is close to signing a contract to sell unit BHF-Bank to private equity investor RHJ International, with an announcement likely to be made on Thursday, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

** Turkey's Sabanci Holding has signed a deal with Spain's International Paper Container Holdings for the sale of 43.73 percent in its Olmuksa paper unit.

** Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp said it would buy privately held heart device maker BridgePoint Medical Inc to gain access to its product that restores blood flow in blocked coronary arteries.

** Mutual fund giant Franklin Resources said on Wednesday it will buy a majority stake in K2 Associates, one of the biggest so-called funds of hedge funds, to beef up its offerings of alternative investments.

** German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she will discuss the planned merger between Britain's BAE Systems Plc and Airbus-owner EADS NV with French President Francois Hollande when they meet on Saturday.

** Blackstone Group LP has agreed to buy home security provider Vivint Inc for more than $2 billion, betting that more households in North America will adopt its alarm, air conditioning and energy management systems.

** William Hill could team up with a smaller gaming company to make a joint bid for Sportingbet, with Britain's biggest bookmaker keen to get its hands on the online gaming firm's lucrative Australian operations as it expands overseas.

** 3M Co is working to address objections by the U.S. Department of Justice over the diversified manufacturer's planned $550 million acquisition of Avery-Dennison Corp's office products group, the chief financial officer said.

** Indonesia's PT Borneo Lumbung Energi & Metal is in talks with South Korean steel firm Posco and other parties to sell a 20 percent stake in a coal mining unit, in a deal that could be worth $500 million.

** Japan's Aeon Co Ltd is in talks to buy Carrefour SA's Malaysian business as the struggling French retailer exits non-strategic markets. The deal would be worth about $300 million, said a source.

** Genting Singapore Plc, a unit of Malaysia-based gambling company Genting Group unexpectedly put up for sale almost half its near 10 percent stake in Australia's Echo Entertainment Group Ltd, for about A$158 million ($165.05 million). The deal may allow rival Crown Ltd to close in on Sydney's only casino operator.

** Controlling shareholders at Polish grocery chain EKO Holding rebuffed private equity fund Mid Europa Partners' takeover offer, despite the fund's readiness to outbid its rival Advent International.

** Cypress Semiconductor said it will acquire Ramtron International Corp for $3.10 per share, or $109.8 million, which represents a premium of 8 percent to Ramtron's closing price on Tuesday.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is to take a minority stake in Penti, as Turkey's largest maker and retailer of lingerie and swim wear looks to expand internationally. The size of the stake and the value of the investment were not disclosed.

** Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain agreed in principle to invest up to $100 million in Ganden Investments, the parent company of debt-strapped Israeli conglomerate IDB Holding Corp.

** The world's largest agribusiness company Switzerland-based Syngenta AG said it will acquire United States-based Pasteuria Bioscience Inc in a deal worth $86 million, with additional deferred payments of up to $27 million.

** Swiss commodities trader Glencore is expected to present a letter of intent to buy U.S. aluminum maker Alcoa's Italian plant in coming days as the Italian government redoubles efforts to find a buyer for the smelter.