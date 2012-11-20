Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Nov 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Shareholders in commodity trader Glencore voted
overwhelmingly on Tuesday in favour of its long-awaited $31
billion takeover of miner Xstrata.
** China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd has accepted
management and employment conditions set by the Canadian
government to win approval for its $15.1 billion takeover of
Nexen Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with
knowledge of the matter.
** Carrefour is selling its 60 percent stake in
Indonesian supermarket operations to local partner CT Corp for
$673 million, the latest move by the European retailer to
retreat from secondary markets.
** Swedish telecoms firm Tele2 and Russia's
Rostelecom are discussing a merger of their Russian
mobile assets into an entity that would hand control to Tele2,
business daily Vedomosti reported.
** Syngenta, the world's largest agrochemicals
company, said it had agreed to buy U.S.-based Sunfield Seeds, a
company which provides production and processing services for
sunflower seeds to more than 30 countries.
** Hostess Brands Inc agreed in court to enter private
mediation with its lenders and leaders of a striking union to
try to avert the liquidation of the maker of Twinkies snack
cakes and Wonder Bread.
** Indonesian private equity firm Northstar Group is
expanding into take-private deals, agreeing to buy a majority
stake in Singapore-listed Nera Telecommunications and
offering to buy the entire company for around $146 million, in a
sign of growing ambition among Asia's private equity firms.
** Israel's Delek Petroleum sold a 3.7 percent stake in U.S.
subsidiary Delek US Holdings Inc for $57 million to a
foreign financial institution, the company said.
** Portugal's largest bank, state-owned Caixa Geral de
Depositos, has agreed to sell its healthcare arm HPP to Brazil's
Amil, a unit of U.S. UnitedHealth Group, for
85.6 million euros ($109.7 million).