Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Nov 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Shareholders in commodity trader Glencore voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday in favour of its long-awaited $31 billion takeover of miner Xstrata.

** China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd has accepted management and employment conditions set by the Canadian government to win approval for its $15.1 billion takeover of Nexen Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

** Carrefour is selling its 60 percent stake in Indonesian supermarket operations to local partner CT Corp for $673 million, the latest move by the European retailer to retreat from secondary markets.

** Swedish telecoms firm Tele2 and Russia's Rostelecom are discussing a merger of their Russian mobile assets into an entity that would hand control to Tele2, business daily Vedomosti reported.

** Syngenta, the world's largest agrochemicals company, said it had agreed to buy U.S.-based Sunfield Seeds, a company which provides production and processing services for sunflower seeds to more than 30 countries.

** Hostess Brands Inc agreed in court to enter private mediation with its lenders and leaders of a striking union to try to avert the liquidation of the maker of Twinkies snack cakes and Wonder Bread.

** Indonesian private equity firm Northstar Group is expanding into take-private deals, agreeing to buy a majority stake in Singapore-listed Nera Telecommunications and offering to buy the entire company for around $146 million, in a sign of growing ambition among Asia's private equity firms.

** Israel's Delek Petroleum sold a 3.7 percent stake in U.S. subsidiary Delek US Holdings Inc for $57 million to a foreign financial institution, the company said.

** Portugal's largest bank, state-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos, has agreed to sell its healthcare arm HPP to Brazil's Amil, a unit of U.S. UnitedHealth Group, for 85.6 million euros ($109.7 million).