Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:

** State oil major Rosneft has finalised a deal to buy 50 percent of Russian peer TNK-BP from the AAR consortium for $28 billion, sealing the country's largest takeover.

** Warburg Pincus LLC has mandated Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore a sale of eye care company Bausch & Lomb Inc, hoping to fetch more than $10 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd said it would buy American Fuji Fire and Marine Insurance Co from American International Group Inc.

The deal, terms of which were not revealed, is AIG's second asset sale in two days. The bailed-out insurer had earlier agreed to sell up to 90 percent of its aircraft leasing business, ILFC, to a Chinese consortium for up to $4.8 billion.

** Chesapeake Energy Corp on Tuesday agreed to sell most of its remaining natural gas processing and gathering assets for $2.16 billion as it continues to sell assets to pay down its heavy debt load.

** BHP Billiton said on Wednesday it is selling its interest in the troubled Browse liquefied natural gas project to PetroChina International Investment (Australia) Pty Ltd for $1.63 billion.

** A major shareholder in Guoco Group, a Hong Kong investment company controlled by Malaysian tycoon Quek Leng Chan, has made an offer to take the company private for HK$8.25 billion ($1.1 billion), further underscoring the dealmaking prowess of Southeast Asians this year.

** India's up to $1.1 billion share auction in state miner NMDC Ltd was fully covered by 3.25 p.m. (0955 GMT) on Wednesday, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

The government was selling 396.47 million shares, or 10 percent of the company's stock and had set a floor price of 147 rupees per share for bids.

** Germany is selling the commercial properties of state-owned real estate firm TLG Immobilien to private equity firm Lone Star for 1.1 billion euros, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

** U.S. buyout firm Providence Equity Partners is among suitors advancing to the second round of bidding for Leighton Holdings' Australian fibre-optic network NextGen, sources said, in a deal some analysts see fetching between A$625 million and A$870 million ($657 million-$910 million).

** Barry Callebaut said on Wednesday it would buy the cocoa ingredients business of Singapore-based Petra Foods for $950 million in cash, making the Swiss firm the world's largest processor of cocoa.

** French-Japanese auto partnership Renault-Nissan on Wednesday finalised a long-awaited deal to expand in the Russian market, investing $742 million in a joint venture which will control Lada-maker AvtoVAZ.

* France's Lafarge is seeking to sell its South Korean unit Lafarge Halla Cement Co for roughly 700 billion won ($650 million) and is currently searching for buyers, South Korean online media Edaily reported on Wednesday.

** Finnish kitchen utensils and tools group Fiskars is to buy Royal Copenhagen, the Danish maker of blue and white porcelain, for around 66 million euros ($86 million) from private equity group Axcel.

** San Diego Union-Tribune owner Doug Manchester and Orange County Register owner Aaron Kushner are interested in acquiring Tribune's stable of newspapers, according to people familiar with the situation.

The Tribune Co, owner of the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune, will be seeking buyers for its newspapers once it emerges from bankruptcy, expected by Dec. 31, these sources said.

** Panasonic Corp may sell its Sanyo digital camera business to Japanese private equity fund Advantage Partners by the end of March, a source familiar with the plan said.

** Qatar Airways is interested in the privatisation of Czech Airlines (CSA), but has not taken a decision on whether to participate in it, the chief executive of the Gulf carrier said on Tuesday.

The Czech government said last week it was in early stage talks with Qatar Airways and Korean Air over the privatisation of the carrier, adding a decision on privatisation could be taken as early as April.

** South Korea's STX Corp said it is considering selling a controlling stake in its shipping unit STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd and is in talks with one or more strategic investors. The stake was worth 241.8 billion won ($224.56 million) as of Tuesday's closing price.