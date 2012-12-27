Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:

** Portugal is set to beat its privatization revenue goal by selling airport operator ANA to French construction firm Vinci in a deal worth about 3 billion euros ($3.97 billion), sources said.

** Fubon Financial, one of the most aggressive Taiwanese financial firms expanding into the Chinese market, said it will buy an 80 percent stake in China's Firstsino Bank for 6.45 billion yuan ($1.03 billion).

** VietinBank, Vietnam's second-biggest partly private lender by assets, will sell a 20 percent stake - the biggest available to foreign investors - to Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ for 15.46 trillion dong ($743 million).

** Chemicals company Clariant AG has agreed to sell three units to U.S. private equity firm SK Capital for 502 million Swiss francs ($550 million) in a boost to plans to move away from low-margin cyclical businesses.

** Japan's Toshiba Corp is in talks with three parties, including U.S. engineering firm Chicago Bridge and Iron Co NV, to sell a portion of its stake in its nuclear power unit Westinghouse, according to media reports.