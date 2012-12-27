Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:
** Portugal is set to beat its privatization revenue goal by
selling airport operator ANA to French construction firm Vinci
in a deal worth about 3 billion euros ($3.97 billion),
sources said.
** Fubon Financial, one of the most aggressive
Taiwanese financial firms expanding into the Chinese market,
said it will buy an 80 percent stake in China's Firstsino Bank
for 6.45 billion yuan ($1.03 billion).
** VietinBank, Vietnam's second-biggest partly
private lender by assets, will sell a 20 percent stake - the
biggest available to foreign investors - to Japan's Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ for 15.46 trillion dong ($743 million).
** Chemicals company Clariant AG has agreed to sell
three units to U.S. private equity firm SK Capital for 502
million Swiss francs ($550 million) in a boost to plans to move
away from low-margin cyclical businesses.
** Japan's Toshiba Corp is in talks with three
parties, including U.S. engineering firm Chicago Bridge and Iron
Co NV, to sell a portion of its stake in its nuclear
power unit Westinghouse, according to media reports.