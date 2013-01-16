Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Jan 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Struggling Japanese TV-maker Sharp Corp is in
the final stages of talks with Lenovo Group Ltd to
form a television operations partnership in China, the Nikkei
reported.
** Debt-laden Telecom Italia has failed to attract
improved bids for its majority stake in unprofitable Telecom
Italia Media TV unit, sources close to the matter said
on Wednesday, raising the prospect of a sale not going ahead.
** Beverage carbonation company NuCO2 Inc is exploring a
sale and hopes to bring in more than $1 billion, three people
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
** German travel and shipping group TUI AG has
proposed a nil-premium, all-share merger with its majority-owned
UK business TUI Travel to cut costs and strengthen its
focus on tourism.
** In preparation for rules requiring the bank to hold more
capital, Goldman Sachs Group is looking to sell a
majority stake in its $1.4 billion reinsurance group, the firm's
incoming chief financial officer, Harvey Schwartz, said
Wednesday on the firm's earnings call.
** U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP
has raised about $1.7 billion by selling shares in
Japan's Aozora Bank Ltd, according to a term sheet seen
by Reuters.
** Stansted Airport has attracted three final bids each
worth about 1 billion pounds ($1.61 billion) in a deal that
could be announced as early as next week, three people with
knowledge of the matter said.
Australia's Macquarie, Malaysia Airports Holdings
and Manchester Airports Group (MAG) with its
Australian partner IFM are the final bidders, the people said.
** Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent SA has
won an eight-year contract valued at more than $1 billion to
manage Reliance Communications Ltd's mobile and fixed
networks in the east and south of India.
** Medical diagnostic services provider CML HealthCare Inc
said it was in talks with potential buyers for the bulk
of its diagnostic imaging business as it focuses on laboratory
services.
** Affin Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's second-smallest
bank, has obtained central bank approval to extend negotiations
on buying a stake in DRB-Hicom Bhd's 70 percent-owned
Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd until March 31, according
to stock exchange filings.
** Private equity fund MBK Partners is set to acquire a
majority stake in South Korean outdoor clothing firm NEPA Co Ltd
for about 550 billion won ($520 million), a South Korean
newspaper said on Wednesday.
** The Istanbul Stock Exchange (IMKB) is in talks with
several international bourses about technology sharing and a
possible stake sale as Turkey seeks to carve out a role as a
regional financial hub, sources familiar with the plans said.
** Private equity firm Advent International is planning to
sell its entire stake in Dufry AG, equivalent to about
13 percent of the Swiss airport retailer's capital. Based on
Tuesday's closing price of 119.10 Swiss francs, the entire stake
is worth around 462 million Swiss francs ($498 million).
** Chevron Corp said it entered into
production-sharing contracts with Chinese offshore oil company
CNOOC Ltd for two exploration blocks in South China
Sea as the U.S. oil company looks to grow in the Asia-Pacific
region.
** Quest Diagnostics Inc, the No. 1 clinical
laboratory-testing company, said on Wednesday that it would sell
one of its diagnostic products businesses and take a 56
cent-per-share charge to write down part of its value and that
of another business.
** Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Qatar National
Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
are among the suitors expected to submit preliminary
bids to buy Rabobank's Indonesian unit, in a $400 million deal,
sources said.
** Japan's Mitsubishi Corp is investing 576 million
euros ($769 million) in four German cables to connect offshore
windfarms to the mainland, in a sign investors are warming to
Germany's shift towards renewable energy.
** Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) expects to
forge a deal soon with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners
Ltd to sell a stake in its business process outsourcing
unit, SPi Global Holdings, PLDT's chairman said.
** Global commodities merchant Castleton Commodities
International LLC said on Tuesday it acquired oil and gas assets
in Colorado and Utah in a bid to build out its physical natural
gas business. The firm acquired 180 oil and gas wells, 150,000
net acres in mineral leases, a gas processing facility and a
262-mile gas gathering system from Houston-based Patara Oil &
Gas.
** Louis Dreyfus Commodities, one of the world's biggest
agricultural traders, plans to buy a stake of about 13 percent
in Namoi Cotton Co-operative Ltd in a bid to increase its
footprint in the lucrative Australian market.
** U.S. security software company Symantec Corp has
put its unit Altiris Inc up for sale and is drawing interest
from private equity firms, the Wall Street Journal said, citing
people familiar with the situation.
** Czech group CEZ is among preliminary bidders
for two power plants in the country that Swiss company Alpiq
has put up for sale, a CEZ spokesman said.