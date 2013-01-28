Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Jan 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** US Airways Group Inc and American Airlines parent
AMR Corp are in the final stages of negotiating a
merger, with valuation and management structure being the two
major sticking points left to resolve, four people familiar with
the matter said.
** Warren Buffett made a bid to acquire New York Stock
Exchange operator NYSE Euronext last November, but his
offer was less than one already on the table from
IntercontinentalExchange Inc, two people familiar with
the matter said.
** Giant Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan has emerged as a final-round bidder for the fibre-optics
business of Leighton Holdings Ltd, according to sources
with knowledge of the matter, a business that analysts have said
could fetch as much as A$870 million ($908.15
million).
** Johnson & Johnson is shopping a business that
makes women's products such as Stayfree and Carefree pads, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar
with the process.
** Daimler, Ford and Nissan plan
to develop and launch affordable fuel-cell vehicles within five
years, in the latest sign of increasing cooperation among
automakers to meet ever-tighter global emissions rules.
** Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar's largest Islamic lender
by market value, is seeking shareholder approval to buy a
strategic stake in a Libyan commercial bank through a capital
increase, it said on Monday, without naming the target
entity.
** Time Warner Cable Inc said it will carry the new
Los Angeles Dodgers channel, outbidding Fox Sports, which held
the rights to show Dodgers' games for more than a decade.
** The owners of Vivacom offered to buy out
minority shareholders in the Bulgarian telecoms group in a deal
that would value the company at about $557 million.
** German retailer Metro will pay around 230
million euros ($310 million) to acquire a 2.97 percent stake in
Europe's largest chain of electrical stores from one of its
founders, a source close to Metro said.
** A Zambian government regulator has rejected a proposed
merger of Japanese conglomerate Toyota Tsusho Corp and
France's CFAO, saying it would lessen competition in
the local car market.
** An arcane British appeals court will decide this week
whether one of Turkey's richest tycoons can retain control of
Turkcell, the country's biggest mobile phone operator, in a
dispute pitting him against Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman.
** Hostess Brands Inc is close to securing
initial bids for its Drake's cake business and four bread
operations that could net the bankrupt bakery company more than
$50 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
An announcement of the deals, part of the company's
bankruptcy reorganization, could come on Monday, according to
the source, who requested anonymity because the talks are not
public.
** Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc
will not split its wholesale and retail divisions as its biggest
shareholder, Jana Partners, wants because doing so would
"destroy value" for shareholders, Chief Executive Mike Wilson
said on Monday.
** Hess Corp announced plans to sell its oil storage
terminal network and exit the oil refining business, after
activist hedge fund Elliott Associates said it was considering
nominating directors to the Hess board.