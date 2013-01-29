Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Jan 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Brazilian state development bank BNDES could
deploy up to 4 billion reais ($2 billion) to help bankroll the
potential purchase of ThyssenKrupp AG's Steel Americas
unit by local group Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, Valor Econômico
reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of the
situation.
** Banco Bradesco SA has no plans to expand
through mergers and acquisitions, Chief Executive Luiz Carlos
Trabuco said on Tuesday, a sign that Brazil's No. 2
private-sector bank is opting for a more conservative approach
to growth.
** DuPont is exploring the sale of its cyanide
business and has hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to
run the sale process, according to three sources familiar with
the matter.
** Private equity firm Advent International said on Tuesday
that in its all-cash public offer for Mediq N.V
shares, over 96 percent were tendered for acceptance at a total
value of 786 million euros, giving it the right to take the
company private.
** China's largest auto parts maker, Wanxiang Group, won
U.S. government approval to buy A123 Systems Inc, a
bankrupt maker of electric car batteries that was funded with
U.S. government money, a source familiar with the situation said
on Tuesday.
** Private equity firms Apollo Global Management LLC
and C. Dean Metropoulos & Co are near a deal to buy snack cake
brands including Twinkies from bankrupt Hostess Brands Inc,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
A deal, part of Hostess's bankruptcy reorganization, is not
yet final, said the source, who declined to be identified as the
discussions are not public.
** Italy's UniCredit said on Tuesday it would sell
a up to 9.1 percent in its Polish unit Pekao to
institutional investors through an accelerated book building
process.
** The sale of German insulation firm Armacell by its
Bahrain-based private equity owner Investcorp has attracted six
bidders as interest grows in companies making energy-efficient
products, two people familiar with the deal said.
Private equity investors Charterhouse, Pamplona,
Equistone, HgCapital, Goldman Sachs Private Equity
as well as a U.S.-based producer of building materials
have placed tentative bids, the people said, adding final bids
are due in mid-March.
** Samsung Electronics Co said on Tuesday that
its U.S. subsidiary had acquired NeuroLogica, a maker of
computed tomography (CT) machines, in its latest push into the
medical equipment business to take on the likes of General
Electric Co and Philips AG.
** Philips Electronics is selling its audio and
video business to Japan's Funai Electric Co in a deal
that almost completes its exit from consumer electronics to
focus on more profitable home appliances and healthcare areas.
** H.I.G. Capital has sold car parts maker Anvis to
Japan-based Tokai Rubber for 132 million euros ($177.91
million), a source said, in a sign that Asian interest in German
technology remains high.
** Pervasive Software Inc said it had agreed to be
acquired by Actian Corp, after the privately held big data
management company raised its earlier offer by about 8 percent
to $161.9 million.
** Trian Fund Management LP, founded by activist investor
Nelson Peltz, has partially sold its stake in State Street Corp
, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the decision.
** French payment terminal group Ingenico SA said
on Tuesday it had agreed to buy online payment services provider
Ogone from investment firm Summit Partners for an enterprise
value of 360 million euros ($484.59 million).
** Vietnam's two leading partly private lenders, Eximbank
and Sacombank, may merge in the next three to
five years as part of a cooperation plan, a state-run newspaper
said on Tuesday.
** Dutch insurer Aegon said on Tuesday it has
agreed to buy the Romanian life insurance and pension operations
from Dutch peer Achmea, without disclosing financial
details.
** Spain's Repsol is negotiating the sale of a
block of liquefied natural gas assets with more than one
international bidder and expects to finalize a deal in the
coming weeks, a source with knowledge of the matter said.