Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi has raised his
stake in Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) to more than 50
percent, turning his offer to buy the rest of the Singapore
property and drinks conglomerate unconditional.
Thailand's third-richest man now holds a near 51 percent
stake in F&N through TCC Assets Ltd and Thai Beverage PCL
after buying more shares in the open market, according
to a stock market filing late on Wednesday.
** Dell Inc's founder and chief executive may pay
as much as $1 billion out of his personal fortune to assume
control of the world's No. 3 PC maker in a leveraged buyout,
Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
** Oil and gas producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co
said it will sell 40 percent of its interest in the Wolfcamp
shale field in Texas to China's state-run Sinochem Group Co Ltd
for $1.7 billion.
** Endo Health Solutions Inc has held talks in
recent weeks with drugmakers potentially interested in buying
the maker of pain relief medication, people familiar with the
matter said.
The exploratory talks included parties such as Warner
Chilcott Plc and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc, according to the sources. Endo announced in
December its longtime chief executive, David Holveck, would
retire in 2013.
** Italy's UniCredit said it had raised around 890
million euros ($1.21 billion) from the sale of a 9.1 percent
stake in Poland's No. 2 bank Pekao on Wednesday,
confirming what sources had told Reuters.
** The share swap ratios in Atlantia's planned
merger with Gemina I, the holding company that controls
Rome airport operator ADR, will be set after an updated plan by
ADR has been assessed, two sources close to the situation said.
** Organix Hair Care, a maker of haircare products, is up
for sale in a deal that could be worth $800 million or more,
according to three sources familiar with the matter.
** Russian state technology firm Rusnano is planning to sell
through a private placing of 10 percent of its shares between
March and June, its chief executive Anatoly Chubais said in an
interview with the Interfax news agency published on Wednesday.
** Avery Dennison Corp said it would sell its
consumer and office supplies unit, which includes Avery labels
and Hi-Liters markers, and its coated films business to Canada's
CCL Industries Inc for $500 million.
** Deutsche Post's DHL is considering selling its
"last-mile" delivery unit in the United States, a service used
by retailers to deliver bulky products to consumers, three
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Citigroup Inc's Brazilian unit plans to sell its
Credicard consumer finance unit as part of an effort to focus
business on the most profitable areas, Valor Econômico reported,
without saying how it obtained the information.
** Royal Bank of Scotland is finally pulling the
plug on its mergers and acquisitions unit after no white knight
investor emerged to keep it afloat, two people familiar with the
plan said.
** Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP will buy natural
gas pipeline operator Copano Energy LLC for $3.22
billion to tap into growing demand for infrastructure to
transport vast supplies from the shale fields of Texas and
Oklahoma.
** MetLife Inc, the biggest U.S. life insurer, said
it was in talks with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA
(BBVA) to buy the Spanish bank's Chilean pension fund
business.
** The departure of Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon is not
an indication that Chesapeake Energy Corp is up for
sale, according to an email sent to employees on
Wednesday.
** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is considering
making an offer for Life Technologies Corp, the
biomedical laboratory equipment maker that is exploring a sale,
three sources familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
** Dish Network Corp has decided against filing to
block Sprint Nextel Corp's proposed deal with Softbank
Corp, at least for now, citing its ongoing negotiations
with Clearwire Corp and uncertainty over that company's
ownership.
** Private equity fund MBK Partners has expressed interest
in acquiring ING Groep NV's South Korean insurance
unit, the Korea Economic Daily reported.
** Bahrain's Al Salam Bank said it was in merger
talks with an unnamed regional bank, almost a year after a
tie-up with Bahrain Islamic Bank collapsed.
** Ark Therapeutics Group Plc said it had begun a
formal sale process and appointed an adviser to evaluate
strategic options after fund-raising talks collapsed.
** Telecoms operator Vimpelcom may sell its
fixed-line retail broadband business in Russia to focus on
higher-margin mobile business, two sources said.
A sale of the assets - with an estimated value of $1 billion
according to Russian daily Vedomosti - would leave Vimpelcom's
Russian unit with a mobile business and, potentially, fixed-line
corporate clients.