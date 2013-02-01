Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Dell Inc is edging closer to an agreement to
sell itself to a buyout consortium led by Michael Dell, its
founder and chief executive, and private equity firm Silver Lake
Partners in a deal that could top $24 billion, people familiar
with the matter said.
The buyout consortium is negotiating taking Dell private at
$13 to $14 per share, two of the people said. This translates
into an equity valuation for the Round Rock, Texas-based company
of between $22.6 billion and $24.4 billion.
** Ukrainian industrialist Dmytro Firtash, a supporter of
President Viktor Yanukovich, has bought leading TV station Inter
for $2.5 billion, the station said.
Firtash's Group DF bought Inter and other media outlets from
a company owned by Valery Khoroshkovsky, who quit as first
deputy prime minister in December after criticising Prime
Minister Mykola Azarov for slow reforms.
** Traders and brokers on NYSE Liffe soft agricultural
commodity markets met this week to discuss fears
IntercontinentalExchange's planned takeover of their
contracts may create a near monopoly and hike trading fees,
sources who were present said.
ICE's interest in Liffe's parent, NYSE Euronext NYX.N, was
announced in December when details of an $8.2 billion deal
emerged. (Full Story) The deal still requires regulatory
approval.
** India's GAIL Ltd is teaming up with a unit of
French group EDF to jointly scout for natural gas
assets in the United States as demand in India grows, its
chairman said.
** MetLife Inc said it has agreed with BBVA
to buy AFP Provida S.A., the largest private pension
fund administrator in Chile, for about $2 billion in cash to
expand its presence in emerging markets.
** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co is seeking a buyer for
some of its brands in Mexico and Brazil with any sale possible
bringing in as much as $750 million, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Four major telecoms companies are competing to buy
Bulgarian mobile operator Globul in a deal expected to be worth
about 700 million euros ($950 million), a source with direct
knowledge of the process said.
** Clearwire Corp said it was still evaluating an
offer from Dish Network Corp to buy the company for
$3.30 per share even as it recommended that shareholders vote
for a rival offer from Sprint Nextel Corp.
** Generic drugmaker Perrigo Co has bought
privately held Velcera Inc for $160 million, its second
acquisition in the animal healthcare market in four months as it
seeks to bring its successful store-brand over-the-counter model
to pet care.
** Austrian energy group OMV has agreed to sell
its Croatian filling stations to Croatian oil and gas supplier
Crodux Plin.
** Fashion company Fifth & Pacific Cos is in the
early stages of exploring alternatives for its struggling Juicy
brand, including a potential sale, according to two people
familiar with the matter.
** Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings Co Ltd said it
plans to sell its entire holdings in Fraser and Neave Ltd
to TCC Assets Ltd, giving the group led by Thailand's
third-richest man nearly 69 percent of the Singapore drinks and
real estate group.
** Italian group Autogrill may split its business
in two, a move that could unlock value at its Food & Beverage
and Travel Retail & Duty Free divisions. Autogrill said on
Friday the plan might involve a partial and proportional
demerger of its Travel Retail business.
** Chinese car maker Geely has bought Manganese
Bronze, the maker of London's black taxis, for 11 million pounds