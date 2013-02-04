Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Feb 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** Oracle Corp said it agreed to buy network gear maker Acme Packet Inc for about $2.0 billion. The $29.25 per share offer is at a 22 percent premium to Acme Packet's Friday close on the Nasdaq.

** Iconix Brand Group said it acquired a 51 percent interest in the Buffalo David Bitton brand from Buffalo International ULC. To acquire the trademark, Iconix formed a new joint venture company with Buffalo International ULC.

** Puma Energy has agreed to buy independent Australian fuel distributor and retailer Ausfuel from private equity firm Archer Capital, the companies said on Monday, in a deal media reported could be worth up to A$650 million ($676 million).

** Heineken is preparing to sell Hartwall, the Finnish arm of the brewer Scottish and Newcastle it bought in 2008, for about 500 million pounds ($790 million), The Sunday Times reported on Sunday without citing sources.

** Austria's Immofinanz sold six properties for a total of 81 million euros ($111 million), including its last French asset, as part of its plan to dispose of non-core holdings.

** Blackstone Group LP, the big U.S.-based asset manager, said on Sunday that one of its funds had acquired a controlling stake in two seaplane operators based in Maldives.

No price or terms were given in the private equity fund's deal for the two operators, Maldivian Air Taxi and Trans Maldivian Airways, which together have 44 planes doing more than 100,000 flights annually, Blackstone said.

** Finnish IT services provider Tieto on Monday said it has agreed to sell most of its business in Germany and the Netherlands to Aurelius AR4G.DE.

** Cowen Group Inc has agreed to acquire privately held Dahlman Rose & Co LLC on Friday, adding the energy, metals and mining, transportation, chemicals and agriculture sectors to the boutique investment company's specialties.