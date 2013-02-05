Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Feb 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:

** Praxair Inc, the world's largest supplier of carbon dioxide, said it will buy NuCO2 Inc from private equity firm Aurora Capital Group for $1.1 billion to expand its beverage carbonation business.

** The brewery division of China Resources Enterprise Ltd has struck an $863.2 million deal to buy Kingway Brewery, a Chinese beermaker that put itself up for sale early last year.

** John Malone's Liberty Global has opened talks with Britain's Virgin Media over a takeover that would increase the U.S. cable group's dominance in Europe and step up a challenge to media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Virgin Media, the No. 2 pay-TV group in Britain behind Murdoch's satellite group BSkyB, has a valuation including debt of around $20 billion.

** GlaxoSmithKline Plc has lifted its stake in its publicly listed Indian consumer healthcare subsidiary to 72.5 percent from 43.2 percent, deepening its footprint in emerging markets and non-prescription products.

** Switzerland's Addax & Oryx Group plans to invest $400 million in Africa's oil sector over the next five years and to become the top downstream firm in the region, its Chief Executive Jean Claude Gandur said.

** Media and marketing services company UBM Plc said it received a 160 million pound ($251.83 million) binding offer from private equity firm Electra Partners LLP for a portfolio of its data services businesses.

** Ryanair has agreed the possibility of transferring some of its routes and aircraft to smaller operator Flybe to win the European Commission's approval for its Aer Lingus bid. Flybe said on Tuesday, in response to press speculation, that Ryanair had agreed in principle to create a new company, into which business assets, including cash of 100 million euros ($136 million), would be transferred and which Flybe would then acquire.

** Italy's biggest highways operator Atlantia plans to make a paper-only offer for airport group Gemina to avoid an increase in its debts.

** Finland's biggest construction company YIT said it would spin off its building services unit, responsible for weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter group profits.

** British travel group Thomas Cook plans to merge its German, British and Belgian airline operations, appointing a new airline management board to run the business.

** Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd said on Tuesday it acquired the business loans portfolio of the Indian arm of Barclays Plc. With this acquisition, Kotak will have 6,000 customers with total loans outstanding of about 7 billion rupees ($131.44 million), Kotak said.

** Specialty chemicals producer Rockwood and its Finnish partner Kemira are renewing their efforts to sell German titanium dioxide unit Sachtleben, people familiar with the deal said.

** Bharti Airtel Ltd said it would buy the entire equity stake of Alcatel-Lucent SA in a joint venture company that manages the fixed-line and broadband networks for India's top telecommunications carrier.

** Singapore Exchange Ltd, Asia's second-largest bourse operator by market capitalisation, is in talks to buy a stake in transatlantic clearing house LCH Clearnet, betting on an increase in trading volumes for derivatives, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

** Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co on Monday said it will sell a majority stake in its business process outsourcing unit to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd - a deal that underlines rising interest in the Philippines as an investment destination.