Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:

** Biogen Idec is to take full ownership of blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri after agreeing to pay Irish partner Elan $3.25 billion plus future royalties on sales of the drug.

** Silver Wheaton Corp said late on Tuesday it had signed a deal with Brazil's Vale SA to acquire a share of the gold produced at some of the mines owned by the diversified mining giant in Brazil and Canada for $1.9 billion in cash, and 10 million warrants.

** Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems said its subsidiary in Brazil, AEL Sistemas, and Embraer Defesa e Segurança signed an agreement for the entrance of Avibras Divisao Aerea e Naval as a shareholder in Harpia Sistemas.

Avibras will hold a 9 percent stake in Harpia, resulting in AEL owning 40 percent of Harpia's shares and Embraer Defesa remaining as the major shareholder, with 51 percent, Elbit said on Wednesday.

** The U.S. Treasury said it was selling the last of its securities in banking giant Citigroup on Tuesday for an estimated $894 million, boosting government profits earned from bailing out the company during the financial crisis.

** Metals processor Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will buy Metals USA Holdings Corp for $766 million.

** ICG Group Inc, which buys and builds Internet software and services firms, said Google would acquire one of its units, Channel Intelligence Inc, for $125 million in cash.

** John Malone's Liberty Global struck a deal on Tuesday to buy British cable group Virgin Media for about $15.75 billion in stock and cash, a move that would put the U.S. billionaire up against old rival Rupert Murdoch.

** CVS Caremark Corp bought Drogaria Onofre, Brazil's 8th-largest drugstore chain, last week, marking the first time the drugstore and pharmacy services company has reached outside the United States, Chief Executive Larry Merlo said.

** Britain's Healthcare Locums Plc, a health and social care recruiter, said it received an indicative joint proposal from its two largest shareholders to buy all the outstanding shares of the company they did not already own.

** Twitter Inc said late on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire advertising analytics company Bluefin Labs. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

** British airline Flybe has agreed with Ryanair to create an Irish carrier known as Flybe Ireland in the event of a successful bid by Ryanair for rival Aer Lingus .

** Kazakhstan, keen to deploy billions of dollars to sustain rapid growth rates, will merge its private pension fund assets into one state-run fund by July 1, Deputy Prime Minister Kairat Kelimbetov said in a statement.

** Berli Jucker Pcl, a leading trading firm controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said on Wednesday it planned to acquire a distribution center in Vietnam as part of its expansion drive in Southeast Asia.

** Distressed investor Z Capital Partners has upped its ownership stake in Affinity Gaming Corp, the latest twist in a brewing dispute over control of the formerly bankrupt casino operator.