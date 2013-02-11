Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Feb 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:

** British private investment firm Grovepoint said on Sunday it acquired a majority stake in Israel's Algatechnologies Ltd, a biotechnology company specializing in the commercial cultivation of microalgae.

** Montagu Private Equity has sold the ghd hair styling brand to Lion Capital, with two sources close to the deal putting the purchase price at nearly 300 million pounds ($475 million) on Sunday.

The private equity groups released a statement announcing the transaction but did not disclose the terms.

** Dutch retailer Ahold has sold its 60 percent stake in Swedish supermarket chain ICA to Hakon Invest , which already owned 40 percent of the grocer, the group announced on Monday.

** Sweden's Lindengruppen and Foundation Asset Management on Monday offered 320 crowns per share in cash for Hoganas in a bid valuing the company at 11.2 billion crowns ($1.74 billion) and said they would take the metals powders firm private.