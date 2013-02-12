Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
Feb 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:
** Russian energy firm Sintez Group is offering up to 1.9 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in a bid for Greek gas company DEPA, the highest price among bidders, Russia's Kommersant business daily reported, citing a banking source.
** British private equity firm 3i has sold plastic equipment maker Mold-Masters to U.S. rival Milacron for 615 million pounds ($963 million) as part of its debt-reduction disposal plan.
** The Reserve Bank of Australia said it sold its 50 percent stake in scandal-tainted banknote firm Securency to its partner in the operation for an initial payment of A$65 million ($66.7 million).
** Poland's top telecoms group TPSA confirmed it launched the sale process of its fully owned web portal Wp.pl as part of the plan to curb the expected revenue fall.
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.