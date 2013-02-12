Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Feb 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:

** Russian energy firm Sintez Group is offering up to 1.9 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in a bid for Greek gas company DEPA, the highest price among bidders, Russia's Kommersant business daily reported, citing a banking source.

** British private equity firm 3i has sold plastic equipment maker Mold-Masters to U.S. rival Milacron for 615 million pounds ($963 million) as part of its debt-reduction disposal plan.

** The Reserve Bank of Australia said it sold its 50 percent stake in scandal-tainted banknote firm Securency to its partner in the operation for an initial payment of A$65 million ($66.7 million).

** Poland's top telecoms group TPSA confirmed it launched the sale process of its fully owned web portal Wp.pl as part of the plan to curb the expected revenue fall.