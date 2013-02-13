Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

BRIEF-Blucora announces proposed $425 mln senior secured credit facilities
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:
** Comcast Corp said on Tuesday it would buy General Electric's 49 percent equity stake in their NBCUniversal joint venture for about $16.7 billion.
** Dutch dredger Boskalis said its target Dockwise supported the 733 million euro ($987 million) takeover offer.
** Citigroup-unit Banamex sold over half its stake in top Mexican airline Aeromexico for more than $172 million and the head of major milk company Lala picked up the shares, raising his holding in the company, Aeromexico said in a filing with the Mexican Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
