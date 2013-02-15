Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:

** A group of Finnish firms has taken on German utility E.ON's 34 percent stake in nuclear consortium Fennovoima, in a bid to keep plans for a new reactor in northern Finland on track.

The biggest partner in the project, originally estimated to cost around 4-6 billion euros ($5-8 billion), will be stainless steel firm Outokumpu Oyj with a stake of 15 percent.

** Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp will buy Dutch asset manager Robeco from its owner Rabobank for about 240 billion yen ($2.6 billion) in a cash and stock deal, sources familiar with the matter said.

** PrimeAg Australia Ltd said it will sell 60 percent of its assets for $123 million to $126 million. PrimeAg said TIAA-CREF Global Agriculture has agreed to acquire some of PrimeAg's cropping and livestock properties in New South Wales at a premium to its book value, but at a "slight discount to independent valuations."

** Hong Kong-based Pyrrho Investments launched a 65-million-pound ($101 million) counter-offer for office space provider MWB Business Exchange on Thursday, a move that could trigger a bidding war with Britain's Regus Plc.

The investment fund's bid is at a 62.4 percent premium to the 40 million pounds offer Regus made for the company in December.

** Indian state-run gas company GAIL, in a tie up with EDF, has placed a non-binding bid for Repsol's LNG assets in Trinidad and Tobago, Canada and Peru, the Indian company's chairman said. The bid value was not disclosed

** Investment bank Gleacher & Co Inc said it agreed to sell its mortgage lending unit ClearPoint to Ocwen Financial Corp and ended its search for a potential capital infusion or a buyer.

Gleacher, which did not disclose ClearPoint's sale price, said it expects the deal to close in the first quarter.

** Unichem Laboratories said it plans to sell a drug manufacturing plant located in central India to a unit of U.S.-based Mylan for 1.6 billion rupees ($29.7 million).

** India's Mahindra Satyam, a software services unit of Tech Mahindra, said it acquired a majority stake in Brazil's Complex IT, a provider of consultancy on the use of SAP AG's business management software.

Satyam paid $6.5 million initially and expects to pay a total of $20-23 million over an 18-24 month period for the 51 percent stake, based on certain pre-agreed milestones being achieved.