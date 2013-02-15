Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
** A group of Finnish firms has taken on German utility
E.ON's 34 percent stake in nuclear consortium
Fennovoima, in a bid to keep plans for a new reactor in northern
Finland on track.
The biggest partner in the project, originally estimated to
cost around 4-6 billion euros ($5-8 billion), will be stainless
steel firm Outokumpu Oyj with a stake of 15 percent.
** Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp will
buy Dutch asset manager Robeco from its owner Rabobank
for about 240 billion yen ($2.6 billion) in a cash and stock
deal, sources familiar with the matter said.
** PrimeAg Australia Ltd said it will sell 60
percent of its assets for $123 million to $126 million. PrimeAg
said TIAA-CREF Global Agriculture has agreed to acquire some of
PrimeAg's cropping and livestock properties in New South Wales
at a premium to its book value, but at a "slight discount to
independent valuations."
** Hong Kong-based Pyrrho Investments launched a
65-million-pound ($101 million) counter-offer for office space
provider MWB Business Exchange on Thursday, a move that
could trigger a bidding war with Britain's Regus Plc.
The investment fund's bid is at a 62.4 percent premium to
the 40 million pounds offer Regus made for the company in
December.
** Indian state-run gas company GAIL, in a tie up
with EDF, has placed a non-binding bid for Repsol's
LNG assets in Trinidad and Tobago, Canada and Peru, the
Indian company's chairman said. The bid value was not disclosed
** Investment bank Gleacher & Co Inc said it agreed
to sell its mortgage lending unit ClearPoint to Ocwen Financial
Corp and ended its search for a potential capital
infusion or a buyer.
Gleacher, which did not disclose ClearPoint's sale price,
said it expects the deal to close in the first quarter.
** Unichem Laboratories said it plans to sell a
drug manufacturing plant located in central India to a unit of
U.S.-based Mylan for 1.6 billion rupees ($29.7 million).
** India's Mahindra Satyam, a software services unit of Tech
Mahindra, said it acquired a majority stake in
Brazil's Complex IT, a provider of consultancy on the use of SAP
AG's business management software.
Satyam paid $6.5 million initially and expects to pay a
total of $20-23 million over an 18-24 month period for the 51
percent stake, based on certain pre-agreed milestones being
achieved.