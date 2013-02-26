Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Feb 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Warren Buffett added another newspaper to his growing
chain - this time in Tulsa, Oklahoma - as he scours the United
States for papers in small, community-focused markets. A
subsidiary of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, BH Media
Group, said it bought the 95,000 daily circulation Tulsa World
from the Lorton family for an undisclosed sum.
** Tribune Co has hired investment bankers to
sell off its newspaper unit, which includes The Los Angeles
Times and Chicago Tribune, according to a person familiar with
the situation.
** First Quantum Minerals Ltd may extend its hostile
C$5.1 billion ($4.97 billion) bid for rival base metal miner
Inmet Mining Corp by a few days, President Clive Newall
said on Tuesday.
** Repsol has sold liquefied natural gas assets to
Royal Dutch Shell for $4.4 billion in cash in a deal
that will cut the Spanish oil major's net debt by more than half
and ease concerns over its credit ratings.
** Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has hired UBS to
advise on a possible $3 billion investment in Russian
state-owned bank VTB, three people with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
** Assisted Living Concepts Inc said it agreed to be
bought by investment firm TPG for about $278 million, months
after the senior living residence operator said it was looking
for buyers for several of its underperforming
residences.
** Polish state-owned utilities PGE and Energa
agreed to buy Iberdrola's 75 percent stake in
Renewables Polska for 840 million zlotys ($268 million), PGE
said on Tuesday.
** Nestle has agreed to buy U.S. medical foods
company Pamlab, the latest in a string of recent acquisitions as
the world's biggest food group expands in health and nutrition.
** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
is exploring a sale of payment processing company Evertec Inc
after filing plans to take it public earlier this month, people
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
** Russia's second-largest crude producer LUKOIL
has agreed to sell its idle oil refinery in Ukraine's Black Sea
port of Odessa to a local trading company, two sources close to
the deal said on Tuesday.
** U.S. aluminum producer Ormet Corp has filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, hurt by low aluminum prices
and high power costs, and agreed to sell its business to
investment firm Wayzata Investment Partners, court documents
showed.
** Belgian natural gas infrastructure company Fluxys
has teamed up with private equity firm Global
Infrastructure Partners (GIP) to bid for Czech gas transmission
system Net4Gas, Belgian business daily De Tijd said.
** Canadian fertilizer producer Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
says it is determined to buy most, if not all, of ICL
Israel Chemicals Ltd and that stiff local opposition to
such a takeover is based on unfounded fears.