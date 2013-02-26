Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Feb 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Warren Buffett added another newspaper to his growing chain - this time in Tulsa, Oklahoma - as he scours the United States for papers in small, community-focused markets. A subsidiary of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, BH Media Group, said it bought the 95,000 daily circulation Tulsa World from the Lorton family for an undisclosed sum.

** Tribune Co has hired investment bankers to sell off its newspaper unit, which includes The Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune, according to a person familiar with the situation.

** First Quantum Minerals Ltd may extend its hostile C$5.1 billion ($4.97 billion) bid for rival base metal miner Inmet Mining Corp by a few days, President Clive Newall said on Tuesday.

** Repsol has sold liquefied natural gas assets to Royal Dutch Shell for $4.4 billion in cash in a deal that will cut the Spanish oil major's net debt by more than half and ease concerns over its credit ratings.

** Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has hired UBS to advise on a possible $3 billion investment in Russian state-owned bank VTB, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Assisted Living Concepts Inc said it agreed to be bought by investment firm TPG for about $278 million, months after the senior living residence operator said it was looking for buyers for several of its underperforming residences.

** Polish state-owned utilities PGE and Energa agreed to buy Iberdrola's 75 percent stake in Renewables Polska for 840 million zlotys ($268 million), PGE said on Tuesday.

** Nestle has agreed to buy U.S. medical foods company Pamlab, the latest in a string of recent acquisitions as the world's biggest food group expands in health and nutrition.

** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is exploring a sale of payment processing company Evertec Inc after filing plans to take it public earlier this month, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** Russia's second-largest crude producer LUKOIL has agreed to sell its idle oil refinery in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa to a local trading company, two sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.

** U.S. aluminum producer Ormet Corp has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, hurt by low aluminum prices and high power costs, and agreed to sell its business to investment firm Wayzata Investment Partners, court documents showed.

** Belgian natural gas infrastructure company Fluxys has teamed up with private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) to bid for Czech gas transmission system Net4Gas, Belgian business daily De Tijd said.

** Canadian fertilizer producer Potash Corp of Saskatchewan says it is determined to buy most, if not all, of ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd and that stiff local opposition to such a takeover is based on unfounded fears.