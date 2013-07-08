Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

July 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Shareholder advisory firm ISS recommended Dell Inc
shareholders vote in favor a $24.4 billion buyout offer
for the PC maker from founder and Chief Executive Michael Dell,
increasing the odds that his bid will succeed.
** Shareholders in Clearwire Corp voted on Monday
to approve majority owner Sprint Nextel Corp's buyout of
the rest of the company, ending a six-month battle for control
of the small U.S. wireless operator. Sprint, which is itself
being bought by Japan's SoftBank Corp, just needed
approval from a majority of the minority shares. Clearwire said
it expects to close the deal on July 9. SoftBank is expected to
close its $21.6 billion purchase of 78 percent of Sprint the day
after.
** Lloyds Banking Group shares jumped to a 2-1/2
year high on Monday as overseas investors stepped up their
interest in buying part of the bank, with media reports
suggesting some may want half the government's stake.
Former Standard Chartered chief executive Mervyn
Davies is talking to others about forming a consortium to be an
"anchor" or cornerstone investor in part-nationalised Lloyds
which the government is planning to sell, a person familiar with
the matter said.
** Singapore state investor Temasek has not
approached the British government about buying a 4.5 billion
pound ($6.70 billion) stake in part-nationalised Lloyds Banking
Group, industry sources told Reuters on Sunday.
** LVMH SA on Monday said it had acquired 80
percent of Italian luxury cashmere clothing brand Loro Piana for
2 billion euros ($2.57 billion), boosting the French group's
presence in high-end handcrafted products popular with Asian
buyers.
** Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is in talks
to buy the Bakrie family's 23.8 percent stake in
Indonesia-focused coal miner Bumi Plc, a report on
Sunday said.
** Japan's SoftBank Corp said on Monday that it
expects to complete its $21.6 billion acquisition of U.S.
wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp on Wednesday, July 10.
** Pharmstandard , Russia's leading
drugmaker has started steps to spin off its over-the-counter
medicines business, it said on Monday.
A report in June said that Pharmstandard's over-the-counter
business could be valued at around $2.5 billion - around the
same as its market capitalization.
** The new indicative bid for Norwegian salmon farmer
Cermaq's fish feed arm is higher than the 6.2 billion
Norwegian crowns ($991.8 million) offered by private equity
firms Bain Capital and Altor, Cermaq's chief financial officer
said.
** Italian carmaker Fiat SpA Chief Executive Sergio
Marchionne said on Monday that talks continue to buy the 41.5
percent stake of Chrysler that Fiat does not already own.
** German engineering group Siemens AG and Swiss
rail company Stadler are considering a joint venture to bundle
all business projects in short and long-distance traffic,
Wirtschaftswoche reported, without citing the source of the
information.
** Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility plans to bid for
the 26 percent stake in Kuwait Health Assurance Co being
auctioned by the country's sovereign wealth fund, Agility said
in a statement to Dubai bourse on Sunday.
** India's Reliance Communications Ltd will spin
off its real estate business into a separately listed unit, a
move the country's No.3 mobile phone carrier by customers said
was to focus on its core business.
** ProSiebenSat.1's private equity owners have
not yet found an investor willing to buy the German commercial
broadcaster, Der Spiegel reported, citing one of the owners.
** Vivendi is exploring alternative moves to
extract cash from its Activision Blizzard unit after
failing to sell part of its 61-percent stake in the U.S. video
games business, the Financial Times reported on its website on
Sunday.
** Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp said it
has held preliminary talks with Japan's All Nippon Airways
for a possible partnership in Philippines Airlines Inc
(PAL).
The diversified conglomerate, however, said it has not been
approached by Emirates, reported as one of its
prospective partners in PAL.
** An infrastructure fund owned by Australian bank Macquarie
has agreed to purchase French wind power group Theolia
for 1.70 euros per share, the two groups said.
** Creditors of Brazil's Grupo Rede Energia SA, a
power distributor seeking to exit bankruptcy protection,
approved on Friday a takeover plan by rival Energisa SA
that would reduce losses on their investments in the
company.
** Canada's two biggest pension funds are separately looking
for partners to potentially bid on Rio Tinto's
stake in Iron Ore Company of Canada, the Wall Street Journal
said on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
** BNP Paribas, France's No. 1 listed bank, has
taken its first step into China's insurance market by buying
Dutch bank ING's stake in a partnership with Bank of
Beijing.
BNP is in the early stages of a plan to ramp up revenue and
staff in Asia to offset recession in the euro zone, where it is
heavily exposed.
** French carmaker Renault and Dongfeng Motor
Group hope to sign an agreement later this month to
create their planned Chinese joint venture, a source close to
the carmakers said on Monday.
** U.S. private equity firm TPG is to buy global educational
publisher TSL Education from Charterhouse, TSL said on Monday,
and aims to grow digital sales to TSL's online network of
customers - 52 million teachers. The deal is worth 400 million
pounds ($595.30 million), two sources familiar with the matter
said.
** Spanish property and construction group Sacyr
Vallehermoso SA said on Monday its property business
Testa Inmuebles had sold an office block in Paris to a French
fund in a deal worth 450 million euros ($578.90 million) to cut
debt.
** EMC Corp's RSA security division said it had
acquired Aveksa Inc, a provider of cloud-based services that
businesses use to verify the identity people accessing corporate
networks and Web-based software. The companies did not disclose
terms of the deal.
** Citi Venture Capital International, the private equity
arm of Citigroup, is in talks to buy a majority stake in
India's Sansera Engineering for about 3.4 billion rupees ($56
million), two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.