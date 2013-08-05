Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Aug 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** US Airways Group Inc and AMR Corp's
American Airlines secured EU regulatory approval on Monday for
their $11 billion merger after promising to surrender slots at
Heathrow and Philadelphia airports.
** Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC has clinched a
roughly $4.4 billion deal to take over Hub International Inc,
Canada's largest insurance brokerage, from Apax Partners LLP,
the firms said on Monday.
** Private equity firm MBK Partners is in exclusive talks to
buy ING Groep's South Korean insurance unit for 1.8
trillion won ($1.6 billion), South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo
reported on Monday, citing sources in the insurance industry.
** U.S. private equity giant Blackstone Group LP has
been given a green light by the European Commission to take over
Dutch mall developer Multi Corporation in a deal that will boost
its presence in Turkey, a document shows.
** Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc will buy Spanish
beauty care company The Colomer Group for $660 million,
reacquiring a professional products business it sold 13 years
ago.
** Aviva PLC is planning to pull out of its Indian
insurance joint venture, valued at more than $500 million, as
the British insurer retreats from less-profitable markets where
it has struggled to grow its business, sources said.
Aviva is in the process of hiring corporate advisers to find
buyers for its 26 percent stake in Aviva Life, its venture with
Dabur Group, the sources told Reuters.
** French gas and power giant GDF Suez said it had
agreed to sell 50 percent of a 3,300 megawatt portfolio of
thermal and renewable power generation assets in Portugal to
Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp.
GDF did not say how much Marubeni paid.
** UK miner Glencore Xstrata said it agreed to sell
Joe White Maltings, a malt producer based in Australia, to
agribusiness giant Cargill Inc.
Glencore, which did not disclose the sum involved, said on
Monday the deal was subject to regulatory approvals.
** London commodities broker Marex Spectron is in talks to
buy the metals storage unit owned by JPMorgan Chase & Co
, the Times of London reported.
** Spanish nationalized bank BFA-Bankia said on
Friday it sold a 20.1 percent stake in technology company Indra
Sistemas to state holding company SEPI for 337 million
euros ($447.6 million).
** The New York Times Co agreed to sell The Boston
Globe to the principal owner of the Boston Red Sox baseball
team, John W. Henry, for $70 million in cash, ending its 20-year
ownership of the paper.
The transaction announced on Saturday includes the Worcester
Telegram & Gazette, related digital properties of both papers,
and a direct mail marketing company.
** Kuwait-based Kout Food Group said on Sunday it
bought British roadside dining chain Little Chef for about 15
million pounds ($23 million).
** IBT Media, a digital-only media company, said on Saturday
it was acquiring Newsweek from IAC/InterActivecorp,
which took over the venerable title in 2010, stopped its print
edition and relaunched it as a digital-only magazine earlier
this year. IBT did not disclose the terms of the deal.
** Private equity firm CVC has entered into
exclusive talks to buy British home appliance insurer Domestic &
General from Advent International, banking sources said on
Monday.
** Chilean retailer SMU, which owns Unimarc, one of the
country's largest supermarket chains, is looking to sell some
businesses to raise cash after an accounting error led it to
breach debt covenants.
** One of China's top securities brokers has bought parts of
the commodities trading unit of French bank Natixis in
the latest move by Chinese institutions to expand into natural
resources markets.
** Rhoen-Klinkum said it was told by a court it
cannot enter into the commercial register a shareholder vote to
remove a barrier to the hospital operator being taken over,
citing a legal challenge that a dissident investor launched last
month.
** U.S. chemical maker Rockwood Holdings Inc hopes
to turn around the paint pigments business it has been trying to
sell for a year as it expects raw material costs to halve.
"... The business is going to come back and there is no
reason to be in a great rush to do anything," Chief Executive
Seifi Ghasemi said, but added that the company was committed to
selling the business.