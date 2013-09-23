Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Austrian insurer Uniqa launched a share sale that aims to raise around 750 million euros ($1 billion) and boost its free float to as much as 36.7 percent. Uniqa set a price range of 7.50 to 8.50 euros per share for the offering, which combines a rights issue to existing shareholders, a public offering and a private placement to institutional investors.

** Swiss luxury goods group Richemont has hired investment bank Nomura to advise on a possible sale of luxury leather goods brand Lancel, according to a Bloomberg report and French press. The sale could raise about 500 million euros ($675.5 million), according to the reports, citing unnamed sources.

** Australian toll road operator RiverCity Motorway Ltd, expected to sell for more than A$600 million ($563.22 million), attracted final bids from a group that includes Dutch pension fund manager APG and Australia's Macquarie Group, and separately, the global asset management division of Swiss bank UBS AG, people familiar with the process said.

** South Korean steel maker POSCO said it has agreed to set up a steel plant jointly with China's Chongqing Iron & Steel Co, hoping strong demand from the world's biggest steel consumer will offset weak sales at home. The 50:50 venture, to be built in Chongqing in western China, will have annual production capacity of 3 million tons. The two firms also agreed to consider setting up a joint venture producing auto steel sheets, POSCO said.

** Czech coal mining group New World Resources will close a deal to sell its OKK coking plant by the end of the year, a company official said on Sunday. The company has been in talks with undisclosed parties to sell the unit as part of its drive to raise money as it bleeds cash due to low coal prices in the global market.

** More than 600 bank branches being rebranded as TSB by Britain's Lloyds Banking Group could be bought by a trade or financial buyer before a flotation being planned for next year, the head of the new business said. Lloyds was ordered to sell the branches by European regulators as a penalty for receiving a government bailout in the 2008 financial crisis.

Private equity firm JC Flowers has approached Lloyds about a bid for the TSB business, the Sunday Telegraph said without citing sources.

** German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp has denied a magazine report that it is preparing to sell its automotive division. Weekly magazine Focus said that ThyssenKrupp, struggling with billions of euros of debt and a loss-making Steel Americas business, had asked potential investors for indicative offers for its automotive operations.

** Dubai-based oil services firm NPS Energy has put itself back up for sale, hoping to fetch up to $700 million after a deal to be bought by Norway's Aker Solutions fell apart last year, sources familiar with the matter said. Oil services company Aker agreed to buy NPS Energy for about $460 million in May 2012, including $110 million in debt, but the deal collapsed in November after the two parties failed to reach a final agreement.

** Israeli translation software provider Babylon has opted out of a public offering in the United States, saying it is instead focusing efforts on a potential merger with software distribution firm ironSource. Babylon said on Sunday that it told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission it was withdrawing a draft prospectus submitted in November 2012. Babylon had filed for an initial public offering for up to $115 million.

** Italian carmaker Fiat said on Saturday that is planning to take full control of the diesel engine manufacturer VM Motori by buying out the half of the company owned by joint venture partner General Motors. VM Motori, based in the northern Italian city of Cento, is currently a 50:50 JV between Fiat and GM.

** Italy's Finmeccanica has asked state-owned holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to make an offer to buy the defense group's energy unit, the Il Secolo XIX newspaper said on Saturday, citing sources close to the matter. More than one year ago, Finmeccanica, Italy's second largest employer, singled out Ansaldo Energia among the assets it wanted to sell to cut its debt pile.

** Television ratings giant Nielsen Holdings NV won U.S. antitrust approval on Friday for a $1.6 billion deal to buy Arbitron Inc, a company that dominates radio ratings measurement. The Federal Trade Commission said Nielsen had agreed to sell and license some assets related to Arbitron's cross-platform as a condition of approval.

** AT&T Inc said on Friday that it is exploring options such as a sale of its wireless broadcast towers but noted that its ability to reach a deal would depend on the terms it is able to reach with the buyer for its ongoing use of the towers.