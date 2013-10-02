Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Portugal Telecom and Brazil's telecommunications
giant Oi, in which PT is the largest shareholder,
plan to merge to form a Brazilian entity with projected
synergies worth a net 1.8 billion euros ($2.43 billion).
** Russia's sporadic drive to raise money from state-owned
assets took a step forward, when the government said it would
cut its stake in diamond miner Alrosa as part of a
$1.6 billion share sale by the company. Alrosa is the world's
biggest diamond producer by output. Under the offering, Russia's
federal and regional governments plan to sell 14 percent of the
company's shares. An additional 2 percent shares will be sold by
Alrosa's subsidiary, Wargan Holdings Ltd, the company said.
** Russia's No. 2 crude oil producer Lukoil wants to leave a
Russian consortium developing a large oil project in Venezuela,
the Kommersant daily reported, citing sources close to the
project. Lukoil is developing heavy oil in Venezuela's Orinoco
basin as part of the Junin-6 consortium, led by Russian state
oil major Rosneft.
** Italian energy company Eni wants to hive off its
50 percent stake in the German natural gas transmission networks
it co-owns with utility EnBW, a German newspaper
reported. Either EnBW or a consortium of EnBW and its main
public-sector shareholders are likely to buy Eni's stake in the
gas networks holding comprising Gasversorgung Sueddeutschland
and Terranets BW, newspaper Stuttgarter Zeitung said, without
specifying its sources. The deal could be worth a mid
triple-digit million euro amount, the paper said.
** GDF Suez is in talks with Japan's Mitsui & Co
over the sale of 28 percent of a company that owns most
of its power plants in Australia as well as its distribution
business in the country, business daily Les Echos reported.
Mitsui has offered A$434 million ($407 million) for those
assets, and could top this up with a results-related premium of
up to $47 million, the paper wrote, without naming its sources.
** Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd said it would sell its
Belgian banking operations, which analysts estimate to be worth
about 300 million euros ($406 million), so it can build up its
Belgian life insurance and pensions business.
** The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) has bought a 2
percent stake in Europe's biggest online fashion retailer
Zalando, continuing a push into e-commerce investment for the
fund. Berlin-based Zalando said OTPP took the stake as part of a
4 percent capital increase at the group. Danish fashion magnate
Anders Holch Povslen, who bought a 10 percent stake in Zalando
in August, also took part in Wednesday's capital increase to
keep his share at 10 percent.
** BNP Paribas SA has no interest in taking over
German lender Commerzbank, the French bank's Chief
Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said. BNP has been mentioned as a
potential suitor for Germany's second-biggest lender.
** Latin American precious metals firm Hochschild Mining
said it planned to raise up to $96 million to buy the
remaining 40 percent stakes in its Peruvian assets for up to
$280 million. The Lima-based company, which currently holds a 60
percent interest in the Peruvian Pallancata mine and the
Inmaculada project assets, said it would acquire International
Minerals Corp mainly for its 40 percent interest in the
jointly-owned assets.
** Dutch real estate holding company Kardan, the
top shareholder of Warsaw-listed real estate group Globe Trade
Centre, is looking to sell the 27.75 percent stake to
help pay off its debt pile, GTC and Kardan said. Kardan said it
expected the sale to take place before the end of the year,
although it warned the success would depend on the terms of the
binding offers.
** The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, in which three private equity
firms recently bought stakes, may consider an initial public
offering or a strategic sale over the next few years as part of
an exit strategy for investors, its chief executive said. The
funding would allow the company to accelerate its growth plans
in southern California and north Asia as it seeks to double its
revenue from directly-owned and franchised-run stores in five
years to a total of $1 billion, Mel Elias, also the president of
the Los Angeles-based firm, told Reuters.
** Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, controlled by Asia's
richest man, Li Ka-shing, is planning to float its healthcare
and beauty retail business Watsons within the next 12 to 18
months, a Hong Kong newspaper reported. The Hong Kong Economic
Times, quoting market sources, said the initial public offering
could raise between $8 million and $10 billion.
** Tesco Plc will inject retail assets and HK$4.325
billion ($558 million) in cash into a hypermarket joint venture
with China Resources Enterprise Ltd, the Chinese
state-backed firm said. China Resources will hold 80 percent of
the venture, while Tesco will take 20 percent, according to a
filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
** La Quinta Inns & Suites has attracted interest from a
number of potential suitors that could value the Blackstone
Group LP-owned budget hotel chain at as much as $4.5
billion, three sources with knowledge of the matter said this
week. Firms that are looking at La Quinta include hospitality
holding companies Choice Hotels International Inc and
Hospitality Properties Trust, as well as private equity
firm Apollo Global Management LLC, the sources said.
** Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc said on
Tuesday that it has completed its purchase of Viterra Inc's
Canadian farm retail stores. Agrium, already the biggest U.S.
retail seller of fertilizer, chemicals and seed, will get 210
stores across Western Canada from Glencore Xstrata,
which acquired Viterra in 2012.
** Cargill Inc, one of the world's leading cocoa
traders, is in the final stages of a deal to buy Archer Daniels
Midland Co's cocoa business, sources familiar with the
situation said on Tuesday, creating a global giant. Financial
details of the deal were not clear, although some sources had
said this summer that the unit might be worth as much as $2
billion.