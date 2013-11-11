Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Nov 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Monday:
** The KPN foundation has asked Dutch telecoms company KPN
to redeem preference shares the foundation used to
block a 7.2 billion-euro ($9.61 billion) takeover by Mexican
group America Movil.
** London-listed Shire is buying ViroPharma
for $4.2 billion, its biggest deal yet to strengthen its
portfolio of lucrative drugs to treat rare diseases, which are
attracting increasing attention from drugs companies as patents
expire on their older treatments.
** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Dexus
Property have won a recommendation from an arm of
Commonwealth Bank of Australia for their sweetened
A$2.8 billion ($2.6 billion) offer for the bank's office trust.
** India has revived plans to sell stakes in two state-owned
companies, Indian Oil Corp and Coal India, to
raise about $2.3 billion to boost public finances, aiming to
push through a sale by mid-December to take advantage of a share
market rally.
** Switzerland's Novartis has agreed to sell its
blood transfusion testing unit to Spain's Grifols for
$1.68 billion, in an increasingly buoyant market for healthcare
deals.
** Private equity firm KKR & Co LP is in advanced
talks to acquire Brickman Group Holdings Inc, the largest U.S.
commercial landscaping company, two people familiar with the
matter said on Friday, in a deal projected at around $1.5
billion.
** Chile's CFR on Monday threatened to pull out its
$1.3 bullion deal to buy South African drug maker Adcock Ingram
if it does not win support from the state pension fund
that ranks as Adcock's biggest shareholder.
** Chipmaker RDA Microelectronics Inc said it would
sell itself to China's state-owned Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd for
about $910 million.
** Danish shipping fuel company O.W. Bunker is planning to
sell shares in Copenhagen in a flotation that could value the
company at up to $895 million, business daily Borsen wrote.
** Deutsche Telekom said on Sunday that it had
bought GTS Central Europe for 546 million euros ($729 million)
in a deal that hands the German telecom operator a fiber optic
fixed-line and infrastructure business in Eastern Europe.
** Swedish hygiene product maker SCA has completed
its offer for Chinese tissue firm Vinda and owns 59.95
percent of the shares, SCA said on Monday.
** IntercontinentalExchange Inc said its takeover of
NYSE Euronext would close on Nov. 13, after clearing
final regulatory hurdles on Friday. The derivatives exchange and
clearing house operator said in December that it would buy the
owner of the New York Stock Exchange in a deal that also gives
ICE control of Liffe, Europe's No. 2 derivatives market.
** Mitel Networks Corp , a provider of
internet phone and video-conferencing services, said it would
buy smaller rival Aastra Technologies Ltd for C$392
million ($374 million) to expand its customer
base.
** French insurance group AXA said it would buy a
51 percent stake in the insurance operations of Colombian group
Colpatria for 259 million euros ($346 million) in a move to
enter the Colombian insurance market.
** Sears Canada Inc said it would sell its 50
percent stake in eight Canadian properties for about C$315
million ($300.30 million), as the struggling department store
chain continues to offload real estate in the country.
** Nigeria's First Bank is in talks to acquire 100
percent of the West African banking assets of Switzerland's
International Commercial Bank Financial Group Holdings, which
has operations in four West African countries.
** Abu Dhabi National Energy Co said on Sunday
that it is selling its 40 percent stake in a Dutch natural gas
pipeline to a Danish pension fund for $240 million as the
investment no longer meets its growth strategy in the country.
** A group of investors led by Singapore's Temasek Holdings
bought a $213 million stake in Yashili International
Holdings Ltd. The deal took place as China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd
was forced to reduce its stake after it failed to buy enough
shares of Yashili to force a delisting of the
company.
** Abu Dhabi-based investment firm Waha Capital is
eyeing acquisitions worth up to 500 million dirhams ($136.2
million) in the United Arab Emirates' healthcare and education
sectors as part of its diversification strategy, its CEO said on
Monday.
** Bank Muscat plans to exit its 45.7 percent
stake in an Indian securities firm, Oman's top lender said in a
statement on Sunday. The bank is considering various exit
options for its stake in Mangal Keshav Securities Ltd, including
a share buyback, the bank said, adding that it had received
approval from its board for the planned move.
** TPG Capital and Abraaj Group have teamed up to compete
against KKR & Co as the private equity firms eye a
majority stake in Saudi Arabian fast-food chain Kudu, three
banking and industry sources said.
** Two funds have put in non-binding offers for Spanish
property firm Metrovacesa's 26.7 percent stake in French peer
Gecina, Expansion newspaper reported on Monday.
** Swiss commodity trader Ecom Agroindustrial Corp Ltd is
close to an agreement to buy London-based Armajaro Holdings
Ltd's physical softs commodity trading operations, which would
create one of the world's biggest cocoa and coffee traders, a
source familiar with negotiations told Reuters.
** Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Pcl
has pulled out of a bid for Australia's Macquarie
Generation, New South Wales' biggest energy generator, after
failing to reach a deal with a potential partner, its chief
executive said.
** Transocean Ltd said it reached an agreement with
Carl Icahn that would see the offshore driller paying out a
dividend and reducing the number of board seats, in a move that
resolves a months-long proxy battle.
** Turkish army pension fund OYAK Group acquired all shares
in the Austrian producer of polymer additives Chemson Group,
OYAK said in a statement, without elaborating on the details of
the purchase.
** Novartis might sell its non-strategic animal
health and over-the-counter businesses if it cannot turn them
into businesses of global scale, Chief Executive Joe Jimenez
told Reuters.