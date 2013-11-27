Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Nov 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
** CVS Caremark Corp said it was buying Coram LLC,
Apria Healthcare Group Inc's specialty infusion
services and enteral nutrition business unit, for $2.1 billion.
** Teck Resources Ltd, Newmont Mining Corp
, private equity firm Blackstone Group LP and a
firm led by the former head of Barrick Gold are working
together on a bid for Glencore Xstrata's Las Bambas
copper mine in Peru, according to several people familiar with
the matter.
** Industrial conglomerate Danaher Corp and private
equity firm Blackstone Group LP are pursuing a joint bid
for chemicals manufacturer Ashland Inc's water
technologies unit, two people familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday, in a deal that could top $1.5 billion.
** Orange has agreed to sell its Dominican
Republic business to Luxembourg-based cable and
telecommunications company Altice for $1.4 billion as France's
largest telecom operator seeks to cut debt.
** Deutsche Bank is in exclusive talks with
private equity firm Permira to sell the loss-making part of its
wealth management business in the UK, the Financial Times
reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the
negotiations.
** Activist investor Carl Icahn will sell all his shares in
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc back to the videogame
company, netting a fat return on his investment in the "Grand
Theft Auto" publisher.
** Spanish bank Sabadell is negotiating the sale
of a portfolio of loans with a face value of 650 million euros
($881 million) in a deal in which it expects to earn 45 million
euros, the bank said.
** Poland may sell another chunk of real estate group PHN
next year, Deputy Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborski
said, confirming a Reuters report that the planned sale might be
delayed from 2013.
** Germany's competition regulator said it had started an
in-depth probe into Fresenius SE's plans to buy most
of Rhoen-Klinikum's hospitals.
** Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena would be
nationalised without a capital injection and disappear from its
base in Siena, bank executives said in an attempt to overcome
local opposition to its planned rights issue.
** Royal Bank of Scotland said it sold its remaining
stake of about 20 percent in WorldPay to the payment processing
firm's majority shareholders, private equity firms Advent
International and Bain Capital.
** Indonesia has agreed to pay a Japanese consortium $557
million for their share of Southeast Asia's only aluminium
smelter, a government official said, avoiding arbitration that
threatened to hurt relations between the two countries.
Japanese shareholders including Sumitomo Chemicals Corp
and Mitsubishi Corp handed control of
Sumatra-based PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Inalum) to the
Indonesian government on Nov. 1 even though they had been unable
to end a months-long dispute over the price.
** Panasonic Corp will sell its three main chip
plants in Japan to Israel's TowerJazz, people with
direct knowledge of the matter said, as the electronics giant
wraps up a multi-billion-dollar restructuring drive.
** Solid-state hard drive maker OCZ Technology Group Inc
OCZ.O said it had received an offer from Toshiba Corp 6502.T to
buy the company in a planned bankruptcy proceeding.
** Ireland has not received any acceptable bids for the
retail unit of state-owned utility Bord Gais despite
significant interest, the energy ministry said.
Bord Gais announced in May that it had started the sale
process for its energy unit, which sources said they expected to
fetch about 1.5 billion euros.
** South African drug maker Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd
said a $1.2 billion takeover by Chile's CFR
Pharmaceuticals SA, which is opposed by its biggest
shareholder, was vital to its long-term survival.
** French state-controlled utility EDF said it
raised about 262 million euros ($355 million) by selling its
entire 4.01 percent stake in water and waste group Veolia
Environnement.
** French state-controlled utility EDF said it had
sold its 49 percent stake in Slovak energy group Stredoslovenská
Energetika to Czech energy company EPH.
EDF said the transaction valued the stake at approximately
400 million euros ($543 million). The companies had agreed on
the sale in May.
** A group of Gulf investors led by Fajr Capital are in
talks to buy Dubai-based oil services firm NPS Energy for up to
$700 million, three sources aware of the matter said.
** Norwegian holding firm Aker ASA purchased 16.44
million shares or 6 percent of oil services firm Aker Solution
ASA at a 16 percent premium, raising its stake to
about 34 percent, it said on Tuesday.
** Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd appealed to takeover
regulators to block a revised bid from Saputo Inc for
Australia's oldest dairy maker, as it seeks time for its own
offer to win approval from a competition watchdog.
** Generali said proceeds from a string of asset
disposals will allow it to slash its debt and complete the
acquisition of eastern European joint venture GPH next year as
it continues to focus on its core insurance business.
** First-round bids are due on Dec. 6 for Transpacific
Industries Group Ltd's New Zealand waste management
unit, which is attracting interest from international private
equity firms and trade bidders, Basis Point reported.
** Britain's Oxford Instruments said it had made a
firm offer to buy scientific camera maker Andor Technology
for about 159 million pounds ($257 million), the same
price it indicated it would be willing to pay earlier this
month.
** Archer Daniels Midland Co will invest A$200
million in agricultural infrastructure should it win approval
for its A$2.8 billion ($2.56 billion) takeover of Australia's
GrainCorp, the U.S. agribusiness said, in a move seen
as a sweetener for farmers ahead of a regulatory deadline.
** A judge on Wednesday approved a settlement resolving
U.S. regulators' opposition to a merger between AMR Corp
and US Airways Group Inc, allowing AMR, the
bankrupt parent of American Airlines, to soon close on a tie-up
that will create the world's largest carrier.
** The government of South Korea has upsized the sale of
part of its $4.3 billion stake in state-owned lender Industrial
Bank of Korea (IBK) to about $250 million, according
to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
** British engineer Amec is eyeing a takeover of
U.S.-listed engineering company Foster Wheeler AG in a
potential deal that could create a 5 billion pound ($8 billion)
energy services group, The Times reported on Wednesday, citing
sources.
** Bank Zachodni WBK said on Wednesday it is to pay
2.16 billion zlotys ($697 million) in shares for a 60 percent
stake in Santander Consumer Bank.
** Saint-Gobain said it planned 4 billion euros
($5.42 billion) of acquisitions by 2018 as part of its strategy
to focus on high-growth, high-margin products.
** China's Shuanghui International Holdings plans
to launch a counterbid for Spanish meat processor Campofrio
, newspaper El Mundo said on Wednesday, citing sources
close to a major financing deal for the Chinese group.
Campofrio, a household name in Spain whose products include
hot dogs and canned ham, is the target of a 6.8 euros-per-share
takeover offer from Mexican frozen food company Sigma Alimentos
, valuing the company at 695 million euros ($943
million).
** Grid operators Fingrid and Elering said they had agreed
to buy Estlink-1, a 350-megawatt subsea connection between
Finland and Estonia, from a group of power producers for 77.6
million euros ($105.2 million).
** Sinopec , China's biggest oil
refiner, is in talks with Apache Corp to buy a stake in
the Kitimat LNG export project on Canada's Pacific coast,
according to an industry executive with direct knowledge of the
matter.