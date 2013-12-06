Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
** France's Total SA has agreed to buy a 61.3
percent stake in InterOil Corp's Papua New Guinea gas
fields for up to $3.6 billion, as part of a plan to build a
liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant.
** Nestle SA is selling its 10 percent stake in
Swiss fragrance and flavor maker Givaudan SA in an
effort to narrow its focus on core operations and clean up its
balance sheet.
** Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC is exploring a sale
of two of its portfolio companies, Hyland Software Inc
and LANDesk Software Inc, which could collectively be
worth more than $2 billion, said people familiar with the matter
on Thursday.
** Britain-based hedge fund Meditor Capital Management Ltd
said it would shut down its European equity business, citing an
internal review and new European rules that restrict
short-selling, Bloomberg reported.
The $3-billion hedge fund firm run by Talal Shakerchi said
it could liquidate most of its fund within a few weeks, the
report said.
** Russia's No. 2 oil producer, Lukoil, has been
in talks with international majors about selling its stake in a
consortium developing a large oil project in Venezuela,
Kommersant daily reported, citing sources.
** Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Holdings Corp,
struggling with mounting operating losses and declining sales,
said it would spin off its Lands' End clothing business, adding
to the list of businesses sold off to raise cash.
** U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
has bought a portfolio of Irish home loans from
Britain's Lloyds Banking Group for 257 million pounds
($419 million), less than half their nominal value.
** South Korean brokerage Daishin Securities Co Ltd
was picked as the preferred bidder to acquire the
bad loans unit of Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd,
Woori said in a statement.
Daishin's bid for Woori, the country's second-largest
non-performing loans manager, exceeded 300 billion won ($283
million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
** Italian utility Enel said it had signed a deal
with investment fund F2i and private equity firm Ardian to sell
its 14.8 percent stake in Enel Rete Gas in a deal valued at
122.4 million euros ($167 million).
** Activist shareholder Cevian Capital said it had increased
its stake in German steel and engineering group Thyssenkrupp
to 10.96 percent as part of Thyssen's recent cash
call.
** The bankruptcy managers of Montenegro's sole aluminum
plant invited bids for the Kombinat Aluminijuma Podgorica,
despite a lawsuit announced by its previous main stakeholder.
In a statement, the bankruptcy management set the total
value of assets and land offered for sale at 54.5 million euros,
but said buyers could also bid for just part of what was on
offer.
** A block of 2.4 million shares representing 11.4 percent
of capital in automotive supplier FinnvedenBulten
changed hands ahead of the stock market opening in Stockholm,
Reuters data showed.
** Aion Capital Partners and Apollo Global Management LLC
are together investing 9.6 billion Indian rupees ($155
million)in Avantha Holdings Ltd - the holding company of the $4
billion diversified Avantha Group, headed by Gautam Thapar. The
funds will be used by Avantha Group to repay its consortium of
lenders and release the promoter's pledged shares, reported the
Economic Times.
** Malaysian tertiary education provider, HELP International
Corp Bhd, has received a 359.3 million ringgit ($111
million) buyout offer from private equity firm Southern Capital
Partners, the company said on late Thursday.
** Poland's largest wholesaler, Eurocash, has
agreed to take over the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG)
distribution business of local rival Kolporter, Eurocash said.
Kolporter's FMCG department had sales of 2 billion zlotys
($652 million) last year.
** South Africa's Oasis Group Holdings sold all of its
roughly 2.2 percent stake in Adcock Ingram Holdings on
the open market, a spokesman said, backing conglomerate
Bidvest's attempt to block a takeover by a Chilean
firm.
** Deutsche Bank, which is quitting trading in
most raw materials markets, will retain its near $9 billion
commodities index fund business, a strategy industry experts
said helps the German bank profit from fees and maintain ties
with some of the largest investors.