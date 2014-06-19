Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Siemens, Banca Etruria, PPF, Telenor, updates David
Jones, Man Group, General Electric, KKR & Co)
June 19 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** General Electric revised its bid for the power arm
of Alstom on Thursday to respond to political concerns
in France, offering joint venture opportunities and providing
guarantees to the French state.
The revised offer is a "substantial improvement" on GE's
previous proposal, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on
Thursday.
Siemens and Japanese partner Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries have also revised their alliance proposal to
Alstom, French trade unions said.
** First Data Corp will receive a $3.5 billion injection
from existing and new investors, it said on Thursday, as its
private equity owner, KKR & Co LP, tries to offer debt relief to
the one of the world's largest leveraged buyouts.
** Australian retailer David Jones Ltd has
postponed a shareholder vote on a $2 billion takeover bid from
South Africa's Woolworths after Australian billionaire
Solomon Lew amassed a stake that could scupper the deal.
** Swiss electronics company TE Connectivity Ltd
said it would buy U.S.-based sensor maker Measurement
Specialties Inc for about $1.7 billion, including debt,
to grab a bigger slice of the high-growth global sensor market.
** The euro zone's biggest bank Banco Santander SA
said it had agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in its securities
custody business to a holding led by U.S. buyout firm Warburg
Pincus. Santander said in a regulatory filing that it would book
a 410-million-euro ($556.45 million) net capital gain on the
sale of the business.
** Samsung Life Public Welfare Foundation will sell around
$500 million of shares in Samsung Life Insurance Co,
a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
** British hedge fund firm Man Group has bought U.S.
peer Numeric Holdings for an initial $219 million to broaden its
computer-driven business and increase its presence in the United
States.
** Enbridge Energy Partners LP said it would sell a
12.6 percent interest in its natural gas midstream business to
partner Midcoast Energy Partners LP for $350 million.
** Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said it is not in talks with
Malaysian Airlines for an equity investment,
dismissing media reports.
** Quebecor Inc would consider buying small rivals
to become a national wireless carrier that reaches most
Canadians, its new CEO said.
** Singapore-based rubber firm Halcyon Agri Corp Ltd
said it has offered to buy rubber processing plants in
Indonesia for S$450 million ($359.91 million).
** Egypt's Beltone Financial Holding will offer
itself for acquisition by EFG Hermes if it is
successful with a joint bid for a 20 percent stake in the
investment bank, according to the offer document seen by Reuters
ahead of its publication on Friday. Beltone and billionaire
Naguib Sawiris are together offering $257 million for the EFG
stake.
** Emerging market-focused private equity firm Abraaj Group
aims to complete a takeover of Egyptian healthcare firm Cairo
Medical Center after announcing plans for a tender
offer to shareholders.
** Israeli energy and insurance conglomerate Delek Group
said it agreed to sell a 36 percent stake in its U.S.
insurance business Republic Group to a group of unnamed
investors, less than a previously announced 55 percent. The deal
is worth $80 million.
** Italian mid-sized lender Banca Etruria said its
chairman would sound out the market for possible merger partners
after larger rival Popolare di Vicenza broke talks about a
planned takeover of the Tuscan bank.
** Investment group PPF, owned by the richest man in the
Czech Republic Petr Kellner, will sell its 40 percent stake in
EPH directly to the energy group it helped build into a major
central European player, the companies said on Thursday.
** The Norwegian government is considering reducing its
stakes in telecommunications company Telenor and
industrial group Kongsberg Gruppen both to 34 percent,
a minister told the public broadcaster late on Thursday.
