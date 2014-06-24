Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Syngenta, Solvay Indupa, Arabtec Holding, Delek; updates
Abbott)
June 24 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0130 GMT on Tuesday:
** Swiss crop chemicals maker Syngenta has been in
talks about a $40 billion takeover by U.S. rival Monsanto Co
to create the world's largest agrochemicals company,
according to a Bloomberg report.
** A high committee within Brazil's antitrust regulator
recommended blocking the purchase of Argentina's chemical firm
Solvay Indupa by petrochemical giant Braskem
, according to Brazil's official gazette on Tuesday.
** The former chief executive of Arabtec Holding
has three offers for his 28.85 percent stake but is looking to
sell his holding in the Dubai contractor for more than 6 dirhams
per share, he told Reuters on Tuesday.
** Israeli energy and insurance conglomerate Delek Group
said on Tuesday it agreed to sell its 46.6 percent
stake in Barak Capital to Eyal Bakshi, controlling shareholder
of Barak Capital, for 237 million shekels ($69 million).
** Two consortia from Russia and South Korea have emerged as
the final bidders of Uganda's $2.5 billion refinery after two
others from China and Japan were knocked out of the bidding
process, the Ministry of Energy said on Tuesday.
** The head of Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB said on
Tuesday there are no short-term plans to sell off another piece
of bailed-out bank Bankia after 7.5 percent of the lender was
sold to institutional investors in February.
** HSBC Holdings said it is selling $12.5 billion
of private banking assets in Switzerland to Liechtenstein's
biggest bank LGT Group Foundation.
** National Bank of Greece (NBG) is reviewing
second-round bids for its London-headquartered private equity
business and hopes to sell it by the end of September, the
bank's deputy chief executive Petros Christodoulou told Reuters
on Tuesday.
** U.S. healthcare firm Abbott Laboratories is to
buy Russian drugmaker Veropharm for up to $495
million, giving it a manufacturing presence in a country where
it has been operating for nearly 40 years, Abbott said on
Tuesday.
** Japanese car electronics maker Pioneer Corp has
agreed to sell its audio-video operations to Hong Kong-based
Baring Private Equity Asia and Pioneer's Japanese rival Onkyo
Corp.
** Private equity firm KKR is to buy a one-third
stake in the energy arm of Spain's Acciona for 417
million euros ($567 million).
** South Korean steelmaker Posco said it will
not buy two of the units of cash-strapped conglomerate Dongbu
Group, citing financial burdens and differences over asset
prices.
** Belgian biotech company ThromboGenics said it
had ruled out putting itself up for sale and that its chief
financial officer had resigned, a day after its shares fell to a
near three-year low.
** Australian billionaire Solomon Lew effectively ended a
17-year standoff with South Africa's Woolworths Holdings Ltd
on Tuesday with a deal that will have the department
store firm buy him out of two investments at a massive
profit.
** Major shareholders of GMA Network Inc plan to
sell a minority stake in the Philippine broadcaster to Ramon
Ang, president of the country's most diversified conglomerate,
San Miguel Corp, at a price still being negotiated.
** U.S. specialty media buyout firm Providence Equity
Partners LLC is in discussions to buy struggling Australian
broadcaster Ten Network Holdings, a source with
knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.
** Commodities trader Olam International Ltd said
it has sold an 80 percent stake in its Australian grains
business to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp for $64 million.
** Retailer Brookstone Inc announced on Monday
that a federal bankruptcy court judge in Delaware has approved
its sale to a consortium of Chinese investors that will run its
240 stores after exiting bankruptcy.
** Loral Space & Communications Inc's efforts to
sell itself and its main asset, Telesat Holdings Inc, broke down
after the company failed to agree on a potential $7 billion deal
with the buyer group, people familiar with the matter said.
** New Zealand power company Trustpower Ltd said it
would buy hydro power stations and wind farm assets from
Australia's New South Wales government for A$72.2 million ($68
million), expanding the company's renewable energy portfolio.
** Reinsurer Validus Holdings Ltd said it would buy
specialty insurer Western World Insurance Group Inc for about
$690 million in cash to strengthen its presence in the United
States.
