Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Martin Marietta Materials, Philips, TreeHouse Foods,
Natixis, Banca Popolare di Vicenza; updates Gazprom, Petrofac,
Auxilium, AMS, London Stock Exchange)
June 26 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Aluminum group Alcoa Inc expanded its aerospace
business and took a step away from the light metal on Thursday,
announcing a $2.85 billion deal to buy Firth Rixson, which makes
jet engine parts largely out of nickel-based alloys and
titanium.
** ThyssenKrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger
said there were no plans to sell the German industrial group's
elevators business.
** Gazprom is in talks to buy a 24.9 percent stake
in Austrian oil and gas firm OMV, a source familiar
with the talks told Reuters, a deal that would deepen already
controversial Austro-Russian ties if it comes to fruition.
** The London Stock Exchange unveiled the largest
purchase in its history, snapping up U.S. indexes group Frank
Russell for $2.7 billion to move deeper into the world's largest
financial services market.
** Petrofac and private equity firm First Reserve
formed a $1.25 billion investment joint venture in a deal
including the sale of some assets of the British oil services
company. The PetroFirst joint venture will involve investment
firm First Reserve taking an 80 percent stake and Petrofac the
remaining 20 percent, the FTSE 100 company said.
** Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc will buy Canadian
eye drug maker QLT Inc for $346 million in the
latest pharma deal aimed at cutting tax bills. Auxilium, which
currently focuses on men's health, orthopedics and dermatology,
said the deal would help diversify into a new treatment area, as
well as build up a portfolio of drugs aimed at rare indications.
** Oil entrepreneur Gary Klesch is in the final stages of
exclusive talks with Murphy Oil to buy its Milford Haven
refinery in Wales and a decision on a deal will be made this
week, sources close to the negotiations said.
** Croatian retailer Agrokor is set to take control of
Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator on Friday in
a deal worth 323.8 million euros, ending a long-running saga
which involved a 1 billion euro ($1.36 billion) debt
restructuring.
** Martin Marietta Materials Inc must divest an
Oklahoma quarry and two Texas rail yards to proceed with its
proposed $2.7 billion acquisition of Texas Industries Inc
, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
** Britain's Carphone Warehouse and Dixons Retail
are winning over investors to a merger that will create
a powerhouse in consumer electricals retailing, they said on
Thursday, as they both posted big increases in annual earnings.
Last month, the two firms agreed an all-share merger to create
Dixons Carphone.
** Italy's Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on
Thursday it had made a binding offer for a merger with rival
Banca Popolare di Marostica in the latest sign of
long-overdue consolidation among smaller Italian lenders.
** Romanian utility Electrica could raise around 435 million
euros from the sale of a 51 percent stake in a stock market
flotation, the energy ministry said, proceeds that are at the
low end of a previously indicated range.
** Japan's biggest online retailer Rakuten Inc
plans to buy a major stake in a Japanese budget airline to be
established by Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd, in a renewed
bid to tap one of Asia's most lucrative air markets, Japanese
media reported.
** Sony Corp's movie and TV unit will snap up
Britain's CSC media network, adding to a string of acquisitions
by the Japanese company to shift its focus from movies to
higher-margin television programming.
** French drugmaker Sanofi is leading an investor
group buying a 66 percent stake in the Globalpharma unit of
Dubai Investments, the Gulf-based diversified
investment group said.
** Private-label food retailer TreeHouse Foods Inc
is in late-stage talks to acquire Flagstone Foods, a maker of
dried fruits and nuts, for between $800 million and $900
million, people familiar with the matter said.
** Online gambling company Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment
said it had no plans to break up or sell the company,
refuting a report that said the company was considering a sale.
** Swedish investment firm Kinnevik is not
actively trying to sell telecom operator Tele2, its
chief executive was reported as saying.
** South Korea's LG Household & Health Care Ltd
said it is no longer interested in acquiring Elizabeth Arden Inc
after the U.S. cosmetics firm announced this week it
would embark on extensive restructuring due to mounting losses.
** The chief executive of Telekom Austria has seen
no signals that America Movil wants to exit a deal to
gain control of the Austrian group despite a surprise writedown
on its Bulgarian business, he told a newspaper.
A surprise writedown of Telekom Austria's Bulgarian business
will not affect a recently agreed partnership between its major
shareholders America Movil and the Austrian government, the
Austrian OIAG state holding company said.
** French bank Natixis said it sold its entire 5.4
percent stake in investment bank and asset manager Lazard Ltd
for $356 million as part of its 2014-17 strategic plan.
** Hedge fund Paulson & Co has amassed a large stake in
Allergan Inc of more than 6 million shares and supports
a deal between the Botox maker and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc
, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
** Austria's AMS is in talks to buy German peer
Dialog Semiconductor to create a European chipmaker
with a market value of about $4.7 billion that could better tap
the growing market for web-connected devices.
** Dutch healthcare and lighting company Philips
said it was teaming up with Salesforce.com Inc, one of
the first cloud-computing companies in the United States, to
offer online management of chronic diseases.
** Irish titanium miner Kenmare Resources rejected a
takeover bid from Australian rival Iluka Resources Ltd
on Thursday, saying the share-for-share offer did not place
sufficient value on its largest mine. Iluka, which like Kenmare
has suffered from weak prices in its core markets in recent
months, offered 0.036 new Iluka shares for each Kenmare share.
** Belgian chemicals group Solvay SA expressed
confidence on Thursday that it could complete a PVC joint
venture with INEOS by the end of the year, with a number of
parties interested in buying assets the pair are bound to sell.
** Vodafone is set to gain unconditional EU approval
for its 7.2-billion-euro ($9.79 billion) bid for Spain's largest
cable operator Ono as regulators do not have competition
concerns, three people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
** International Business Machines Corp's proposed
$2.3 billion sale of its low-end server business to China's
Lenovo Group is in limbo as the U.S. government
investigates national security issues, The Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Oilfield services provider Nabors Industries Ltd
will merge its well maintenance business with C&J Energy
Services Inc and receive $2.86 billion in cash and
stock.
** A backlash against a management-led buyout of Tuckamore
Capital Management Inc grew on Wednesday, with another
large investor JC Clark Ltd stating that it plans to vote the
shares it controls against the proposed deal.
** Bankrupt Energy Future Holdings' novel plan to sell
itself through a loan provision has Texas's largest power
company in hot water with creditors, who accuse it of trying to
skirt a public sale process and hiding its true value.
** Talisman Energy Inc said on Wednesday it planned
to sell its stakes in two oilfields in the Timor Sea off the
coast of Australia as Canada's No.5 independent oil producer
continues to restructure its global petroleum properties.
** Chipmaker Audience Inc is acquiring a Silicon
Valley startup in hopes of helping build smartphones that can
figure out what you need at any time of the day, or even how
you're sleeping at night.
** Brunello Cucinelli, founder of the Italian luxury
clothier of the same name, has transferred his entire stake in
the firm to a trust - a relative uncommon structure in Italy -
to benefit his daughters and ensure the continuation of his
philantrophic work.
